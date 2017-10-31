Projects Shine With Construction Savvy
A residential tower featuring a first-of-its-kind car elevator that travels the building’s 60 stories at 800 ft per minute. A project that lifted an entire South Florida neighborhood to higher ground. Two projects—one in Alabama, another in Florida—built to support the mission of human space flight. An ultra-challenging museum project featuring a 500,000-gallon saltwater aquarium that’s viewable from underneath. These and dozens of other impressive projects comprise this year’s Southeast Best Projects award winners.
Rising above even those stellar accomplishments, according to our judges, is this year’s Southeast Project of the Year: SunTrust Park. The $500-million home of Major League Baseball’s Atlanta Braves, the ballpark marks not simply the latest major sports facility to be erected. Instead of standing as a potential spur to future development, SunTrust stands as the centerpiece of an economic revitalization that includes the Atlanta Braves’ concurrent development of an adjacent mixed-use complex. Even so, our judges decided that SunTrust Park stood alone for the challenges faced and the results achieved.
As we do each year, ENR Southeast assembles an independent group of judges to review, score and determine final winners. First, judges rated entries on these criteria: overcoming challenges and teamwork; safety; innovation and contribution to the industry/community; construction quality; and function and aesthetic quality of the design. They then met to discuss the projects and to come to a consensus on awards.
On behalf of this year’s award-winning projects, ENR Southeast extends its gratitude for a job well done to this year’s judges: Sean Buck of JE Dunn Construction, Nashville; Brent Darnell, Brent Darnell International, Atlanta; Keith Douglas, The Whiting-Turner Contracting Co., Atlanta; Ken Gerrard, T.A. Loving Co.; Ray Riddle, Holder Construction Co.; and Kim Shinn, TLC Engineering for Architecture.
ENR Southeast invites its readers to check out all of the Best Projects award winners in the following pages.
- Atlanta Braves' SunTrust Park Hits a Home Run
- Sports/Entertainment Award of Merit: Clemson University, Allen N. Reeves Football Complex
- Airports/Transit: Merritt Island Airport Runway 11/29 Safety Area Improvements
- Manufacturing Best Project and Safety Award of Excellence: Biogen LSM 3X Capacity Upgrades
- Cultural/Worship Best Project: Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science
- Cultural/Worship Award of Merit: Hayes Barton United Methodist Church - Family Life & Mission Center (The Well)
- Energy/Industrial Best Project: Hazlehurst 72MW Solar Facility
- Government/Public Buildings Best Project: NASA Space Launch System Test Stands
- Green Projects Award of Merit: Institute of Innovation
- Health Care Best Project: University of North Carolina Rex Healthcare, Heart and Vascular Hospital
- Health Care Award of Merit: Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Health South Florida
- Health Care Award of Merit: Northside Hospital Forsyth Surgery and Patient Tower Vertical Expansion
- Higher Education/Research Best Project: University of South Carolina School of Law
- Higher Education/Research Award of Merit: Vanderbilt Engineering and Science Building
- Higher Education/Research Award of Merit: West Campus Student Union Addition and Renovation, Duke University
- Higher Education/Research Award of Merit: Columbus State University Frank D. Brown Hall
- Highways/Bridges Best Project: Choctawhatchee Bay Bridge (US 331)
- Highways/Bridges Award of Merit: SR 9B from I-95 to North of US 1 New Road Construction
- Interiors/Tenant Improvements: Newell Brands
- Office/Retail/Mixed-Use Best Project: Comcast at One Ballpark Center
- Office/Retail/MIxed-Use Award of Merit: Disney Springs
- Office/Retail/Mixed-Use Award of Merit: CityPlace Doral
- Renovation/Restoration Best Project: The Pizitz Building
- Renovation/Restoration Award of Merit: Federal Reserve
- Best Residential/Hospitality: Porsche Design Tower Miami
- Small Project Best Project: Atlanta Botanical Gardens
- Small Project Award of Merit: Bouhan Falligant
- Specialty Construction Best Project: Commercial Crew Transportation Capability (CCtCap) Launch Complex 41
- Specialty Construction Award of Merit: Panorama Tower
- Water/Environment Best Project (tie): Sunset Harbour Neighborhood Improvements
- Water/Environment Best Project (tie): Port Everglades Wetlands Restoration