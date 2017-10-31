2017Southeast Construction ProjectsFeaturesSoutheastBest Projects
ENR Southeast's 2017 Best Projects

Health Care Award of Merit: Northside Hospital Forsyth Surgery and Patient Tower Vertical Expansion

October 31, 2017
KEYWORDS ENR Southeast Best Projects
Northside Hospital Forsyth Surgery and Patient Tower Vertical Expansion
Cumming, Ga.  
Award of Merit

Owner: Northside Hospital Forsyth
Lead Design Firm: HDR Architecture
General Contractor: Batson-Cook Co.
Structural Engineer: KSi Structural Engineers
MEP Engineer: EXP
Plumbing Contractor: Art Plumbing, AC & Electric
Electrical Contractor: Inglett & Stubbs LLC

The vertical expansion at Northside Hospital Forsyth Surgery and Patient Tower was a 65,433-sq-ft, 64-patient bed addition to the existing facility. In addition to the new patient rooms, the project included a build-out of mechanical space, an upgrade to the central energy plant and installation of a new elevator. Maintaining continued operation of the existing five-story hospital—including operating rooms, intensive care unit and oncology patient rooms—required intensive planning.

Building vertically meant that the existing roof would become a built-out floor space. To protect the roof, crews first removed the rock ballast, exposing the EPDM membrane. Workers then placed high-density insulation, designed to carry the loads of the forming system, atop the EPDM membrane, followed by a layer of plywood.  The seams were taped and then lapped with strips of plywood to create a grid system that controlled lines. After the project was dried in, crews came back and exposed the existing roof structure and began the build-out of what was then the third floor. Despite starting construction with only limited structural drawings, the project team was able to complete work within the original 59-week schedule.


