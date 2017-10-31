2017Southeast Construction ProjectsFeaturesSoutheastBest Projects
ENR Southeast's 2017 Best Projects

Specialty Construction Award of Merit: Panorama Tower

Panorama Tower

Miami’s Panorama stands 868 ft tall, the maximum height permitted by the Federal Aviation Administration.

PHOTO BY KIA HAJIFATHALIAN

October 31, 2017
KEYWORDS ENR Southeast Best Projects
Reprints
No Comments

Panorama Tower
Miami  
Award of Merit

Owner: Florida East Coast Realty Inc.
Lead Design Firm: Moshe Cosicher AIA; FONS Inc.
General Contractor: Tutor Perini Building Corp.
Concrete Contractor: Baker Concrete Construction Inc.
Structural Engineer: DeSimone Consulting Engineers

Miami’s Panorama stands 868 ft tall, the maximum height permitted by the Federal Aviation Administration. The 2.6-million-sq-ft, 85-story mixed-use development required 155,000 cu yd of concrete, provided by Baker Concrete, along with 23,000 tons of reinforcing steel and 2 million lb of post-tensioned cables. Constructing the building’s mat foundation required nearly 11,700 cu yd of concrete, placed continuously for 23 hours, a record for the city of Miami. In all, Panorama’s foundation required 14,700 cu yd of concrete and 3,500 tons of reinforcing steel, establishing a record as the largest foundation in the state of Florida. The project’s 19-story podium structure, measuring more than 1 million sq ft, was built in 11 months and granted a temporary certificate of occupancy to allow for its use as a public garage, alleviating parking issues for the jobsite and for businesses in the area.


Related Article: Projects Shine With Construction Savvy

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Engineering News-Record

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Post a comment to this article