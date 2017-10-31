Office/Retail/Mixed-Use Award of Merit: Disney Springs

Disney Springs

Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Award of Merit

Owner: Walt Disney Imagineering

Lead Design Firm: Stantec Architecture Ltd.

General Contractor: PCL Construction Services Inc.

Contractors utilized integrated project delivery for this project, which transformed the former Downtown Disney into the retail, restaurant and recreation development known as Disney Springs via two phases over a roughly three-year period. Phase 1 included new hardscape for the development’s West Side along with transformation of the former Pleasure Island area into The Landing, which includes restaurants.

Phase 2 included the construction of new core and shell buildings for retail venues and Disney-owned restaurants in a neighborhood called Town Center as well as the creation of the 2.5-acre springs water feature. The new construction adds approximately 500,000 sq ft of retail venues to the property.

To function as an integrated team, project contractors and designers co-located in the same complex to enhance communication, which resulted in more efficient resolution of construction complexities. With more face-to-face communication as well as regularly scheduled collaborative meetings, contractors reduced the number of requests for information.

PCL was the leader in developing, vetting and revising schedules and logistics plans. Under the collaborative method of IPD, PCL’s subcontractors were able to share both equipment and manpower among trades.



