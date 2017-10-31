Higher Education/Research Award of Merit: Vanderbilt Engineering and Science Building

Vanderbilt Engineering and Science Building

Nashville

Award of Merit

Owner: Vanderbilt University

Lead Design Firm: Wilson Architects

General Contractor: Clark|Parent, a Joint Venture

Civil Engineer: Barge Cauthen Associates

Structural Engineer: Structural Design Group

MEP Engineer: Phoenix Design Group

Clean Room Engineer: Thompson Consultants Inc.

Built by the joint venture team of Clark|Parent, Vanderbilt University’s 235,000-sq-ft Engineering and Science Building features specialized laboratories, an innovation center, a two-story atrium and a 12,000-sq-ft Class 100 clean room, where 300 air changes occur every hour to prevent contamination. The building’s footprint, which took up most of the site, challenged the construction team with the planning of crane location, drop-off zones and truck access. With little onsite staging area, the team planned and managed just-in-time deliveries of materials. Construction of the building—which features specialized spaces for biology, chemistry and computational laboratories—transformed a vacant space in the center of campus into a vibrant, multidiscipline academic and research space. The building is on track to become the 10th LEED Gold certified building on campus.



