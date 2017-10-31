Small Project Award of Merit: Bouhan Falligant

Bouhan Falligant

Savannah, Ga.

Award of Merit

Owner: Bouhan Falligant LLP

Lead Design Firm: Felder & Associates

General Contractor: West Construction Co.

Civil Engineer/Structural Engineer: Thomas and Hutton

MEP Engineer: Chatham Engineering

Completed ahead of schedule in just 9 months, the $4.65-million Bouhan Falligant office building anchors the south end of Savannah’s Forsyth Park with Chicago-style architecture.

While working within the constraints of Savannah’s height ordinance and design guidelines of its Landmark Historic District, project team members opted for a detailed masonry exterior of brick and cast stone, with an interior featuring energy-efficient HVAC, LED lighting, impact-rated stainless steel entry door, structural steel framing and permeable pavers for parking.

Despite being impacted by Hurricane Matthew in 2016—during steel erection—contractors completed the new home for Savannah’s oldest law firm 1% under budget and two weeks ahead of schedule.



Related Article: Projects Shine With Construction Savvy