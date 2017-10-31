Higher Education/Research Award of Merit: Columbus State University Frank D. Brown Hall

Columbus State University Frank D. Brown Hall

Columbus, Ga.

Award of Merit

Owner: Columbus State University

Lead Design Firm: BGP Architects

General Contractor: Brasfield & Gorrie

Civil Engineer: French & Associates

Structural Engineer: Wright Engineering LLC

MEP Engineer: NBP Engineers Inc.

The Frank D. Brown Hall project included demolition, renovation and expansion to the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer building in Uptown Columbus for the relocation of administration offices and academic facilities for Columbus State University. The project features a tiered 150-seat classroom, simulation labs for nursing and group learning spaces. The first phase included abatement work on the interior of the existing buildings to carefully remove any hazardous materials from the former newspaper site.

The second phase included demolition of a six-story tower as well as a warehouse, press bay and loading docks. The facility’s exterior is clad in brick with cast stone accents. A two-story, glass-enclosed lobby connects the two sections of the complex.

Before the project began, the construction team discovered a sealed storage vault in an existing building that housed blueprints and pictures dating back to the early 1900s. Throughout construction, the project team also encountered the remnants of more than 15 different structures, including foundations, below-grade walls, abandoned utility vaults as well as an entire basement from a building that was abandoned nearly 50 years ago.

Despite the unforeseen below-grade conflicts, contractors were able to complete the project on schedule and under budget.



