ENR Southeast's 2017 Best Projects

Highways/Bridges Award of Merit: SR 9B from I-95 to North of US 1 New Road Construction

SR 9B from I-95 to North of US 1

The design-build-finance approach to new road construction of State Road 9B from Interstate-95 to north of U.S. 1 included construction of approximately 2.8 miles of State Road 9B and a full cloverleaf interchange at I-95 and SR 9B.

October 31, 2017
Jacksonville, Fla.              
Award of Merit

Owner: Florida Dept. of Transportation, District 2
Lead Design Firm: Arcadis U.S. Inc.
General Contractor: Superior Construction Co. Southeast LLC
Lighting/ITS/Structures Support: DRMP Inc.
Geotechnical Engineering: AMEC

The design-build-finance approach to new road construction of State Road 9B from Interstate-95 to north of U.S. 1 included construction of approximately 2.8 miles of State Road 9B and a full cloverleaf interchange at I-95 and SR 9B. The project also involved widening 2.75 miles of I-95 to eight lanes from six, construction of a full access interchange at US 1 and SR 9B, full reconstruction of two miles of U.S. 1 and construction of eight bridges. A sound barrier was installed along with 15,000 linear ft of storm drainage and 2 million cu yd of embankment. During the bid process, Superior and Arcadis submitted an alternative technical concept (ATC) design that significantly reduced the bridge structure requirements for the SR-9B/I-95 interchange, resulting in overall cost savings.


