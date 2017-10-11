Global Best Projects Awards 2017

Industry veterans selected the winners of the 2017 Global Best Projects Awards as the most outstanding examples of the risks and rewards—and the hurdles overcome—of designing and building internationally. Looking at projects in many markets, the judges examined design and construction challenges, quality, innovation and safety, with a special emphasis on the diversity of global project teams and their collaboration. A power-plant project built in a risky location with an international workforce won top honors as Project of the Year, as chosen by the judges and ENR editors. All the projects will be recognized on Oct. 23 in New York City at an awards dinner, which follows the Global Construction Summit, sponsored by ENR and Marcum LLP. For more information on attending, visit www.globalbestprojects.com.

