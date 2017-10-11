Global Best Projects Awards 2017
Industry veterans selected the winners of the 2017 Global Best Projects Awards as the most outstanding examples of the risks and rewards—and the hurdles overcome—of designing and building internationally. Looking at projects in many markets, the judges examined design and construction challenges, quality, innovation and safety, with a special emphasis on the diversity of global project teams and their collaboration. A power-plant project built in a risky location with an international workforce won top honors as Project of the Year, as chosen by the judges and ENR editors. All the projects will be recognized on Oct. 23 in New York City at an awards dinner, which follows the Global Construction Summit, sponsored by ENR and Marcum LLP. For more information on attending, visit www.globalbestprojects.com.
- Global Best Projects 2017 - Meet the Judges
- Project of the Year & Best Power/Industrial - Sulaymaniyah 1,500 MW Combined Cycle Power Plant
- Award of Merit, Power/Industrial - Dow Gulfstream LHC-9 Ethylene Production Facility
- Award of Merit, Bridge/Tunnel - Arenales Suspension Bridge
- Best Bridge/Tunnel - Almonte Viaduct
- Best Office - Poly International Plaza
- Award of Merit, Office - 111 South Main
- Award of Meric, Cultural - Sheikh Jaber Al Almad Cultural Centre
- Best Cultural - Antalya Expo 2016 Tower
- Best Manufacturing - Hawassa Industrial Park
- Award of Merit, Manufacturing - Expansion of the Piedreas Negras Brewer, Phase 2
- Award of Merit, Airport/Port - King Khaled International Airport, Terminal 5
- Best Airport/Port - Rio de Janeiro Internacional Airport
- Best Rail - WTC Transportation Hub
- Award of Merit, Rail - Nigerian Railway Modernization Project Addendum No. 1: Abuja-Kaduna
- Best Government Building - U.S. Embassy Compound, Paramaribo
- Award of Merit, Renovation/Restoration - BMO Field Expansion
- Award of Merit, Renovation/Restoration - Restoration of the Mar Girgis Church and Roman Tower
- Best Residential/Hospitality - Kaplankaya Phase 1
- Award of Merit, Residential/Hospitality - Building 1 Honeycomb
- Award of Merit, Sports/Entertainment - Rogers Place Arena and Related Facilities
- Best Sports/Entertainment - Rio 2016 Olympic Park
- Best Retail/Mixed-Use - Apple Kunming Pavilion
- Best Water/Wastewater - Abu Hamour (Musaimeer) Surface and Groundwater Drainage Tunnel