Global Best Projects 2017 - Meet the Judges
The Judges
Geno Armstrong
Partner
KPMG LLP
Gerald Epp
President
StructureCraft
Erleen Hatfield
Partner
BuroHappold
Chuck Jablon
Senior Vice President
Skanska USA
Timothy Johnson
Partner
NBBJ
Jon D. Magnusson
Senior Principal
Magnusson Klemencic Associates
Patrick J. Natale
Vice President, Business Strategies
Mott MacDonald
Grant Stevens
Managing Director, Global Construction and Development Services
Prologis
David White
Deputy Program Director
CH2M
