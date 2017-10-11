Awards2017Best Projects
ENR Global Best Projects 2017

Global Best Projects 2017 - Meet the Judges

October 11, 2017
The Judges

Geno Armstrong
Partner
KPMG LLP

Gerald Epp
President
StructureCraft

Erleen Hatfield
Partner
BuroHappold

Chuck Jablon
Senior Vice President
Skanska USA

Timothy Johnson
Partner
NBBJ

Jon D. Magnusson
Senior Principal
Magnusson Klemencic Associates

Patrick J. Natale
Vice President, Business Strategies        
Mott MacDonald

Grant Stevens
Managing Director, Global Construction and Development Services
Prologis

David White
Deputy Program Director
CH2M


