Award of Merit, Sports/Entertainment: Rogers Place Arena and Related Facilities

Rogers Place Arena and Related Facilities

Edmonton, Alberta

Award of Merit

Owner City of Edmonton and Edmonton Arena Corp.

Lead Design Firm HOK

Construction Manager PCL Construction

Civil Engineer Stantec

Structural Engineer Thornton Tomasetti

MEP Engineer M-E Engineers Inc.

Project Manager ICON Venue Group

The 1.1-million-sq-ft, CA$613.7-million Rogers Place Arena, the new home of the National Hockey League’s Edmonton Oilers, anchors a major revitalization of the city’s downtown area, spurring $5 billion in private and public development. The first Canadian NHL facility to be certified LEED Silver, it was the first city project to be delivered under a guaranteed-maximum-price contract.

More than 80,000 sq meters of material was removed during excavation to make way for a below-grade parking garage, which sits beneath a suspended ice slab at grade—an atypical design for an NHL arena. Most NHL ice slabs are placed on a sub-base made of clay and gravel; at Rogers Place, the 8-­in. ice slab, consisting of 51,000 linear ft of pipe, sits atop a 16­-in. concrete structural slab, which lays on top of the parking garage. Close to 40 concrete trucks were needed to complete the slab placement, which required over 320 sq m of concrete.

Crews installed 9,000 tonnes of structural steel over a one-year period. Also included under the scope of the project were Ford Hall, the Downtown Community Arena, light-rail transit connections and a pedestrian walkway.



