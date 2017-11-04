ENR MidAtlantic Hosts Annual Best Projects Awards Event

ENR MidAtlantic’s Best Regional Project Awards were held on Nov. 2 at the Sheraton Inner Harbor in downtown Baltimore. Nearly 300 of the region’s top construction professionals attended the event as 33 projects were recognized across 16 categories.

The awards are a series of special events across the country to celebrate and honor project teams that created the "best" regional projects of 2017. The projects are selected by juries of local prominent industry professionals. The winning projects will automatically compete in ENR’s national Best of the Best Projects competition. Those winners will be recognized at an awards event in April in New York City.

The MidAtlantic region received 70 entries this year from Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Categories awarded cover a wide variety, including best Best Government/Public Building, Best K-12 Education and Best Renovation/Restoration.

Clicker here to see the full list of winners.

The four companies that were recognized in the pages of ENR MidAtlantic throughout 2017 as our firms of the year were also recognized: (Owner of the Year: Douglas Development; Design Firm of the Year: KCI Technologies; Contractor of the Year: Allan Myers and Specialty Contractor of the Year: Hatzel & Buehler).

This year’s Legacy Award winner was Bruce D’Agostino. The Longtime president and CEO of the McClean, Va.-based Construction Management Association of America, D’Agostino announced in May that he would retire after his successor was chosen, Andrea S. Rutledge. D’Agostino was introduced by the immediate past chair of the CMAA board and Architect of the Capitol, Stephen Ayers.

“First off, congratulations to all of our award winners and projects being recognized today,” said D’Agostino, who was helped onto the stage after undergoing recent surgery on his Achilles tendon. “I consider it an honor to be amongst all of you, some of which I have known and worked with over the years.”

The final award of the afternoon was given to this year’s MidAtlantic Project of the Year to the Elizabeth River Tunnels project.

Submissions for the 2018 Regional Best Project awards will be accepted in April.

Stay tuned!