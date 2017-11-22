Product Snapshot: Concrete Saw, Auger

Concrete Saw: Walk-Behind Configuration

The SPT79A-10 MEDUSAW walk-behind concrete saw features the same wet- and dry-cutting capabilities of earlier MEDUSAW models. The 7-in. saw features a worm-drive motor with overload protection to prevent the operator from driving the saw forward too quickly. The saw’s housing is made of die-cast aluminum with zinc-plated brackets, reducing corrosion. Skiksaw; www.skilsaw.com



Sealant: Can Be Applied in Cold Weather

GreatSeal PE-150 is a single-component joint sealant that can be used to create weathertight seals in roofing, walls and masonry. It also can be used for sealing gaps around penetrations, flashings, windows and doors. The sealant can be applied to wet surfaces or in cold weather and normally does not require a primer. It contains no solvents and low levels of VOCs. It maintains its weathering properties in temperatures ranging from -40°F to 200°F. Kemper System; www.kempersystem.net



Auger Attachment: Heavy-Duty Bits

The B-series planetary augers are designed to work on Deere compact track loaders, skid-steer loaders, compact excavators and compact wheeled excavators. The PA30B auger has a maximum torque rating of 4,500 ft-lb and is well suited for heavy-duty work in clay and rock. The augers can accept standard 4-in. to 6-in. auger bits, as well as 9-in. to 12-in. bits for rock and frost and 18-in. to 36-in. bits for trees and shrubs. The augers use Deere’s Quick-Tach attachment system, which allows the operator to switch attachments without outside assistance. Deere Construction & Forestry; www.deere.com



Powder-Actuated Fastener: Bluetooth-Enabled

The DX-5 powder-actuated fastener is now available with Bluetooth connectivity to track the tool and receive updates on maintenance. The DX-5 accepts fasteners from 1⁄2 in. to 213⁄16 in. and features fully automatic piston return and cartridge replacement. The tooth is able to link to the Hilti Connect mobile app over Bluetooth, logging performance data and recommending tool service intervals. Hilti; www.hilti.com



Manufacturers can send information on new products to ENR.products@enr.com.