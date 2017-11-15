OSHA Extends Crane-Operator Certification Deadline Again

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration has re-extended the compliance date for a regulation setting new standards for certifying crane operators. OSHA’s new final rule, announced on Nov. 9, delays the deadline by one year, to Nov. 10, 2018. OSHA also announced a one-year extension of a related requirement that directs employers to ensure their crane operators are competent to operate such equipment safely. OSHA crane-safety rules have a long history. After years of discussion among stakeholders, the agency issued a wide-ranging new crane-and-derrick safety regulation in August 2010. But after concerns arose about the rule’s certification provisions, OSHA in September 2014 extended the effective date for those provisions by three years, to Nov. 10, 2017. In announcing its new extension, OSHA cited evidence that many construction crane operators lack the required certification. The agency also said the extension would give it time to issue a related crane standard, which is expected to deal with the issue of removing “capacity” from certification requirements.