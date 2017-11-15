Product Snapshot: Mini Skid Steer, Compact Excavator

Mini skid steer: Low Ground Pressure

The S925x mini skid steer has a tip capacity of 2,643 lb and a rated operating capacity of 925 lb. With a hinge-pin height of 84.5 in., the mini skid steer can load and dump heavy loads for transport. The operator can switch from low-flow hydraulics for finer control to high-flow for digging applications. The S925x can accept a range of wide tracks to reduce ground pressure. Vermeer; www.vermeer.com



Materials Handler: Highly Maneuverable

The Cary-Lift 254i materials handler is designed for transporting pipe segments and similar materials around the jobsite. Like other Cary-Lift models, the overhead lift arm provides clear visibility for the operator. The 254i has a maximum load capacity of 12.5 tons and a maximum lift height of 14 ft. Powered by a 225-hp Cummins QSB6.7 engine that meets Tier 4 Final emissions standards, the 254i has a 12-ft wheelbase and a turning radius of 23 ft, 6 in.; the handler is engineered for two-wheel, four-wheel and crab-style steering. A quick-attach coupler allows for multiple attachments to be used. Pettibone; www.gopettibone.com



Compact Excavator: Optional Cab Enclosure

The TB235-2 compact hydraulic excavator has an operating weight of 7,474 lb and is able to deliver a breakout force of 9,127 lb. With a maximum digging depth of 10 ft, 7 in., and a maximum reach of 17 ft, 3 in., the excavator is well suited for work in utilities, landscaping and general construction. An optional cab enclosure is available with heating and air-conditioning. A cab-mounted display is standard, showing information on machine health and performance. The TB235-2 is integrated into Takeuchi’s fleet-management telematics software, which logs information on machine location, run time and performance. Takeuchi; www.takeuchi-us.com



Flat-Top Crane: Improved Performance

The MRT234 flat-top crane has a maximum jib length of 70 meters and a maximum capacity of 12 metric tons. At its maximum radius when working in Ultralift mode, the crane can lift 2.25 metric tons. Offering eight different job-length configurations, the crane can be equipped with a standard 45-kW winch or a more powerful 55-kW winch. The crane offers several advantages over previous models, including a 30% improvement in the machine’s slewing and trolley movements. Raimondi Cranes; www.raimondi.co



