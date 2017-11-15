Industrial Leads for the Week of November 20, 2017

California Aemetis Inc. is planning to construct a cellulosic ethanol plant in Riverbank. The project scope includes construction of equipment foundations; fabrication and erection of storage tanks; installation of a proprietary gas bioreactor and separation and gasification systems; and purchase and installation of conveyors and flow and process-control equipment. The unit will have the capacity to produce 10 million gallons of ethanol per year, using forest, dairy, orchard and vineyard waste and corn, rice and wheat as feedstock. Construction is slated to begin in 2018. Aemetis Inc., 20400 Stevens Creek Blvd., Cupertino, 95014. IR#CA171018.

Idaho eCobalt Solutions Inc. is planning to construct a hydrometallurgical refinery near Blackfoot. The Cobalt Production Facility project scope includes design and construction of building space and equipment foundations as well as the purchase and erection of chemical storage tanks and structural steel, flotation cells, and equipment for leaching, electrowinning, conveying, cyanidation, washing, forming, acid recovery and tailings handling. The facility will have the capacity to produce 1,500 tons of high-purity cobalt sulfate per year, using concentrate from the company’s Salmon, Idaho, facility as feedstock. Micon International recently completed the project’s updated feasibility study. Construction is expected to begin by mid-2018. eCobalt Solutions Inc., c/o Formation Capital Corp. U.S., 812 Shoup St., Salmon, 83467. IR#ID171004.

Indiana ReEnergize of Indiana LLC is considering establishing a waste-tire recycling plant in Gary. The project scope includes modification of a 120,000-sq-ft, former railcar-component manufacturing building; and purchase and installation of waste-tire receiving and handling equipment, shredders, conveyors, pyrolysis, screening and magnetic separation equipment, and oil-and-gas recovery systems. A construction schedule will be developed following site acquisition. The company will use the facility to process waste tires to produce steel wire, diesel fuel and additives for the plastics industry. ReEnergize of Indiana LLC, 47108 Cedar Ave., Buffalo, Mich. 49117. IR#IN170703.

Massachusetts The Pittsfield Economic Development Authority is planning to construct a manufacturing innovation facility, the Berkshire Innovation Center, at the William Stanley Business Park, in Pittsfield. The project scope includes construction of a two-story, 20,000-sq-ft building, comprising a biotechnology wet laboratory, a clean room, and accelerator and incubator space. The work will include purchase and installation of 3D printers as well as the wet-laboratory, testing and air-handling equipment. Steffian Bradley Architects is providing architectural design services. Construction is expected to begin in mid-2018, pending completion of project funding. The estimated EPC cost is between $10 million and $15 million. Berkshire Innovation Center, 66 Allen St., Pittsfield, 01201. IR#MA171009.

Mississippi SNF Holding Co. is planning to expand the production capacity of its Polychemie subsidiary’s chemical plant at the Port Bienville Industrial Park, in Pearlington. The project scope includes construction of a tank farm and equipment foundations; purchase and erection of structural steel; and purchase and installation of two synthesis reactors, scrubbers, and mixing and other process vessels. The expansion will increase the plant’s capacity to produce liquid dispersants used to inhibit scaling in water pipes. The project is valued at $5 million. SNF Holding Co., 3080 Port and Harbor Dr., Pearlington, 39572. IR#MS171010.

Nebraska The City of Lincoln is planning to construct a biogas-to-fuel plant at its Theresa Street Water Resource Recovery Facility site. The project scope includes construction of equipment foundations and purchase and installation of gas-purification and compression equipment. HDR Inc. provided preliminary engineering and will provide detailed design engineering services. A bid package for the procurement of equipment and construction services is expected to be available in March or April 2018; construction is expected to begin in May 2018. The city will use the plant to process the waste-water plant’s methane to produce pipeline-quality vehicle fuel. The city is also planning to construct a compressed-natural-gas fueling station. The estimated EPC cost is $8 million. City of Lincoln, 2400 Theresa St., Lincoln, 68521. IR#NE171005.

Vermont Logic Supply Inc. is planning to construct a computer-systems manufacturing and distribution facility at its campus in South Burlington, Vermont. The project scope includes the design and construction of a building and the purchase and installation of machining, assembly, testing and packaging equipment. Construction is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2018. Logic Supply Inc., 35 Thompson St., South Burlington, 05403. IR#VGT171006.

Virginia Wort Hog Brewing Co. is considering establishing a second brewery at an unselected site in Fauquier or Prince William counties. The project scope would include renovation of a building; purchase of a lift; and purchase and installation of grain receiving and storage equipment, grain boilers, stainless-steel refrigerated fermentation tanks, filters, chillers, heat exchangers, centrifuges, a walk-in cooler, and milling, kegging, sanitizing and packaging equipment. A construction schedule will be developed following corporate approvals and site selection. The estimated cost is between $1.5 million and $3 million. Wort Hog Brewing Co., 41 Beckham St., Warrenton, 20186. IR#VA171002.



