Pulse: Project News for the Week of November 20, 2017

Planning

Minnesota Gustavus Adolphus College is planning to renovate and expand the Nobel Hall of Science. The project will double the size of the building. The project is valued at between $15 million and $25 million. Gustavus Adolphus College, 800 W. College Ave., Saint Peter, 56082. DR#17-00745814.

Missouri American Marksman LLC is planning to renovate a vacant 336,000-sq-ft building at the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant, in Independence. DLR Group will do the design work, and Divercon Construction Inc. has been selected as the general contractor. American Marksman reassembles and sells Defense Dept.-rejected rounds for civilian uses. The project has been valued at $35 million. American Marksman LLC, Attn: Thomas Schmidt, CEO, 10404 Essex Court, Omaha, Neb. 68114. DR#16-00712539.

Oregon The Eugene Water & Electric Board is planning to build a water treatment plant, slated to have an initial capacity of 10 million gallons per day, with provisions to expand up to 20 mgd. Carollo Engineers Inc. is designing the plant, which has been valued at between $10 million and $15 million. Eugene Water & Electric Board, 4200 Roosevelt Blvd., Eugene, 97402. DR#15-00701614.

South Carolina Moore’s Food Resources is planning to construct a bakery in Piedmont. The 132,000-sq-ft, Kosher-certified facility will be located at the Augusta Grove industrial park at 923 Matrix Pkwy. The Dennis Group LLC is the designer, and Harper Corp. is the general contractor. The project has been valued at $12 million. Contact The Dennis Group LLC. The Dennis Group LLC, 1537 Main St., Springfield, Mass. 01103. DR#17-00746372.

Virginia The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is planning a 38-acre expansion of Arlington National Cemetery. The project will allow for up to 60,000 additional graves and inurnments. The project includes a highway realignment of Columbia Pike, a major commuter route. HNTB Corp. designed the project. Roadway construction is expected to start in 2019, and cemetery construction is slated for 2019. The project’s cost has been estimated at $274 million. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, 803 Front St., Norfolk, 23510. DR#14-00431223.

Wyoming The University of Wyoming is planning to construct the West Campus Satellite Energy Plant, in Laramie. The 30,000-sq-ft building will include gas-fired boilers, a chiller system, distribution piping and associated utility corridor work. Direct-bury, conduit-style hot-water and direct-bury chilled-water distribution systems will tie into the existing campus infrastructure and two existing buildings, with future expansion capacity for additional buildings. GLHN Architects & Engineers Inc. is the consulting architect. The project is valued at $17.9 million. University of Wyoming, 1000 E. University Ave., Laramie, 82071. DR#16-00536868.



Bids, Contracts, Proposals

Oklahoma Key Construction Inc. has started constructing the Warren Theater, a 72,582-sq-ft multiplex with 14 screens, at the Sooner Rose Shopping Center on the northeast corner of SE 15 and Sooner Road. in Midwest City. Spangenberg Phillips Tice Architecture Inc. designed the theater. The project is valued at $25 million. Key Construction Inc., 741 West Second St., Wichita, Kan. 67203. DR#17-00548832.

Rhode Island John Rocchio Corp. has started to replace the Victory Highway Bridge, an eastbound-westbound pair of bridges that carry Route 102 in West Greenwich. The replacements will consist of reinforced-concrete decks and welded steel-plate girders, supported by precast-concrete abutments, piers and wingwalls. Substructure footings will be cast-in-place concrete; approach slabs will be precast concrete. The project is valued at $12.3 million. John Rocchio Corp., 21 Lark Industrial Pkwy., Greenville, 02828. DR#17-00730904.



Bid, Proposal Dates

Kentucky 11/28 The Boyle County Board of Education is seeking bidders to build a middle school on Cunningham Way in Danville. The 105,000-sq-ft building will accommodate 750 students. Clotfelter/Samokar Architects has designed the school, which is valued at $23 million. Boyle County Board of Education, 352 N. Danville By-Pass, Danville, 40422. DR#15-00663114.

New Jersey 1/31 The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is seeking bidders to carry out a hurricane and storm-damage reduction project in Port Monmouth. It will include 3,871 ft of concrete floodwall, a T-wall section. The floodwall tie-off to high ground will require state Route 36­ regrading, 80 ft on the northbound side and 105 ft on the southbound side. There will be 1,080 ft of levee, and drainage swales will be constructed along the levees and floodwalls to convey interior drainage to outlet structures. The project includes two steel roller-gate closure structures across roadways. The floodwalls and road-closure gates will be supported on steel H-pile foundations, and a sheet-pile cutoff wall will extend beneath their base. The estimated pile lengths range from 50 to 100 ft. The project is valued at between $25 million and $50 million. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Attn: Ivan Damaso, Project Manager, 26 Federal Plaza, New York City, 10278. DR#17-00711436.



Much information for Pulse is derived from Dodge Data & Analytics, the premier project information source in the construction industry. For more information on a project that has a Dodge Report (DR) number or for general information on Dodge products and services, call 1-800-393-6343 or visit the website at www.dodgeleadcenter.com.