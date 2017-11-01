Product Snapshot: Work Light and Brush Cutter

Work Light: Collapsible Tripod for Easy Storage

The 20V MAX tripod light is capable of a maximum output of 3,000 lumens. The telescoping pole can be extended to 7 ft for overhead lighting of work spaces. The pole and tripod can be quickly collapsed for transport, with an integrated handle for easier carrying. The light is compatible with DEWALT’s 20V MAX and FLEXVOLT batteries. DEWALT; www.dewalt.com



Aerial Work Platform: Improved Capacity

Genie has added four models to its line of XC telescopic booms with dual-lift capacities of 660 lb restricted and 1,000 lb unrestricted. The improved capacity allows for up to three people on the platform, with room for materials and tools. The platforms feature automatic envelope control, which retracts the boom as it nears the limits of its operational envelope and adjusts dynamically, depending on the load on the platform. Genie; www.genielift.com



Brush Cutter: Large Cutting Width

Caterpillar’s industrial brush-cutter attachment has a 72-in. cutting width and can handle material of up to 8 in. in diameter. It can be attached to skid-steer loaders, compact track loaders and compact wheel loaders using a universal coupler. The brush cutter’s large capacity makes it well suited for site preparation and maintaining paths and access to sites. The attachment can work with multiple types of hydraulic configurations, including standard flow, XPS high flow or XHP high flow. Caterpillar; www.cat.com



Self-Retracting Lifeline: Integrated RFID Tags

The Miller Falcon Edge self-retracting lifeline is available in 20-ft, 30-ft and 50-ft cable lengths and can support up to 420 lb. The lifeline can be secured at all heights above foot level, including horizontal, vertical and overhead mounting. Each lifeline has an RFID tag that allows safety managers to track production-information user training. Models are available with a flame-retardant shock absorber for welding applications. Honeywell Safety Products; www.honeywell.com