Autodesk Invests in Project Frog for Manufacturing Platform

Component building company Project Frog received an investment last week from software developer Autodesk to create a cloud-based data platform that connects the architectural design process with manufacturing and project delivery.

The Autodesk Forge Fund made the investment. Neither company released dollar figures. Project Frog is known for its ability to deliver componentized, pre-fabricated buildings.

“What we’re developing together with Autodesk is a platform to reach further downstream into project delivery,” says Drew Buechley, CEO of Project Frog.

Using Frog’s cloud-based platform, designers can submit a building model, and the production of a modular building is automated. Autodesk says it will help Project Frog create new processes within its Revit BIM program to aid fabrication and delivery.

“We think they get it. We think they understand modular construction,” says Jim Lynch, vice president of the BIM product-line group at Autodesk. Another recent Autodesk investment in ManufactON “is all about the supply chain—getting assemblies from the factory to jobsite,” Lynch says. “Project Frog is the step before that, getting from design to the factory.”

Buechley and Lynch say they will work together to build a cloud platform that will let Revit content be created, then automatically processed to create documentation for rapid fabricated and delivery of buildings to a site for assembly.