Pulse: Project News for the Week of October 30, 2017

Planning

Alabama The City of Opelika is planning to build a new police headquarters at 501 South 10th St. Seay Seay & Litchfield is the designer, and Robins & Morton Group has been selected as the general contractor. City of Opelika, Attn: Walter Dorsey, Engineering Dept., 700 Fox Trail, Opelika, 36801. DR#17-00812089.

California Greenfield Organix is planning to construct 14 greenhouses, each between 13,570 sq ft and 19,588 sq ft each, and a 14,605-sq-ft manufacturing, shipping, receiving and office building, serving as a medical cannabis cultivation and manufacturing facility, in Greenfield. The project’s value has been estimated at between $25 million and $50 million. Greenfield Organix, 26555 Carmel Rancho Rd., Carmel, 93923. DR#17-00768879.

Michigan The Michigan Dept. of Management and Budget is planning to expand and upgrade the Thompson State Fish Hatchery, in Manistique. The project involves constructing more fish rearing ponds and boosting cold-water fish production. A 1,500-sq-ft building is to be erected, with tanks for incubating walleye eggs. Raceway and holding tanks are to be resurfaced. The facility will be converted to natural gas from propane. Dikes are to be built for an existing six-acre pond, allowing it to be segmented into smaller ponds that will be lined and fitted with fish-harvesting equipment. Another geo­thermal well will be drilled to supply more warm water for steelhead production, and the Little Manistee fish weir will be renovated. Cummins & Barnard Inc. and HDR Architecture are the designer. The project is valued at $12.2 million. Michigan Dept. of Management and Budget, Attn: Joel Gordon, 530 W. Allegan St., Lansing, 48933. DR#16-00626511.

New York BRP Cos. and Wharton Properties are planning to develop a 500,000-sq-ft mixed-use project in the Jamaica neighborhood of Queens County. The project will encompass three 14-story buildings, containing more than 300 residential units and 70,000 sq ft of retail space. The site, at 90-02 168th St., is currently an open-air parking lot situated between the Queens Central Library and the Dept. of Motor Vehicles. Perkins Eastman is the designer of the complex, which has been valued at $160 million. BRP Development LLC, Attn: Merdith Marshall, Managing Partner, 767 Third Ave., New York City, 10017. DR#16-00665151.

Utah The Salt Lake City Housing & Neighborhood Development division is partnering with Cowboy Partners and Form Development to redevelop the Northwest Pipeline Building at 315 E. 200 South. Erected in 1958, the nine-story building most recently housed the operations of the city’s police and fire departments. It will be converted to affordable apartments and rebranded as the Metropolitan Building. Additionally, the team will construct two new buildings: the six-story Liberty Uptown, which will have a mix of affordable and market-rate units, and the five-story Magnolia, which will have 65 units of supportive housing. The entire complex will be called Violin School Commons. The project is valued at between $10 million and $15 million. The Cowboy Group, 6440 S. Wasatch Blvd., Salt Lake City, 84121. DR#15-00612572.



Bids, Contracts, Proposals

Delaware Manson Construction Co. has started building the Ocean Outfall, in Rehoboth Beach. The project entails building a pumping station at the existing water treatment plant, running a pipeline to the north end of the city and building a 6,000-ft-long pipeline into the ocean. GHD is the designer of the project, which has been valued at $27.6 million. Manson Construction Co., 5209 E. Marginal Way South, Seattle, 98134. DR#15-00646452.

Massachusetts Callahan Inc., the construction manager, has started building the Brio at Hingham Shipyard Middle Condominium, in Hingham. The five-story, 160,000-sq-ft building will feature four floors of apartments over ground-floor parking space. Bargmann Hendrie + Archetype Inc. and Albert, Righter & Tittmann Architects Inc. are responsible for the design of the project, which has been estimated at between $25 million and $50 million. Callahan Inc., 80 First St., Bridgewater, 02324. DR#13-00681132.



Bid, Proposal Dates

Kansas 11/14 The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is seeking bidders for a levee improvement project in Marysville. The work will consist of constructing an under-seepage berm for an existing earthen levee, structurally modifying an existing gate well structure and existing pump stations, installing new relief wells, and modifying an existing floodwall, including drilled shafts and drilled piers. Further work will include habitat mitigation, consisting of reforestation. The project is valued at between $10 million and $25 million. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Attn: Willie Hodges, 601 E. 12th St., Kansas City, Mo., 64106. DR#17-00726862.

Ohio 11/30 The Ohio Dept. of Transportation is seeking bidders to carry out a highway-widening project in North Ridgeville. The project involves widening to five lanes U.S. 20, from Stoney Ridge Road to Lear Nagle. The project has been valued at $26.1 million. Ohio Dept. of Transportation, District 3, 906 Clark Ave., Ashland, 44805. DR#11-00502361.

