Pulse: Project News for the Week of October 23, 2017

Planning

Georgia Fuqua Development LLC is planning to build Brookwood Quarters Townhomes, in Cumming. The two-story, 336,000-sq-ft structure will contain 139 units. The project is valued at between $25 million and $50 million. Fuqua Development LLC, 3495 Piedmont Rd., N.E., Atlanta, 30305. DR#16-00652911.

Idaho The Salvation Army is planning to construct a Salvation Army School, at 9388 W. Emerald St. in Boise. The two-story, 48,604-sq-ft building will have rooms for 125 pregnant and parenting teens, a community center, a worship space, a school, a day care and administrative offices. Erstad Architects is the designer of the project, which is valued at $11 million. Salvation Army, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur D’Alene, 83814. DR#17-00756557.

Rhode Island Newport Advanced Hydroponics LLC is planning to construct a two-story hydroponic greenhouse, with a 134,900-sq-ft footprint at the corner of Coddington Highway and John H. Chafee Boulevard in Newport. Hydronov Inc. is the designer and general contractor. The project has been valued at $26.2 million. Newport Advanced Hydroponics LLC, c/o John Gowell, Attorney, 317 Iron Horse Way, Providence, 02908. DR#17-00603574.

Tennessee Dominium Development & Acquisition Inc. is planning to build the Dominium Apartments, at 3474 Dickerson Pike in Nashville. The development will encompass eight to 10 three-story buildings, with a total of 260 apartments. Smith Gee Studio is the designer of the complex, which has been valued at between $15 million and $25 million. Dominium Development & Acquisition Inc., 2905 Northwest Blvd., Minneapolis, Minn. 55441. DR#17-00627791.

West Virginia The Dept. of Veterans Affairs is planning to seek sources that can carry out a temperature- and humidity-control project at the VA Medical Center, in Huntington. This project will replace or update air-handling equipment and environmental controls, remodel floor plans, and provide a monitoring system capable of documenting continuous humidity and temperatures for sterile processing services on the basement floor. Also, as required throughout the VAMC’s remote clean and dirty rooms, the project team will bring the medical center into compliance with VHA Directive 1116. The project is valued at between $5 million and $10 million. Dept. of Veterans Affairs, Attn: Kathryn Leatherman, 510 Butler Ave., Martinsburg, 25401. DR#17-00758567.

Wisconsin Gorman & Co. Inc. is planning to convert a group of buildings, which formerly served as the J.I. Case Plow Works manufacturing plant and later as warehouses, into the Machinery Row Apartments. Located in Racine at 900 S. Water St., the project is valued at between $10 million and $15 million. Gorman & Co. Inc., 200 N. Main St., Oregon, 53575. DR#14-00578284.



Bids, Contracts, Proposals

New York Hayner Hoyt Corp., the construction manager, has started building Point Place Casino, in Bridgeport. The single-story, 65,000-sq-ft facility will feature 500 slot machines, 20 table games, two counter-service restaurants, a bakery and chocolatier, and two bars. The Oneida Indian Nation is the owner of the project, which is valued at $40 million. Hayner Hoyt Corp., 625 Erie Blvd. West, Syracuse, 13204. DR#17-00615187.

Virginia The Naval Facilities Engineering Command has awarded an $18.1-million firm-fixed-price contract to Sauer Inc. for a roof replacement project on Building 002 at the Naval Medical Center Portsmouth. The project entails the removal of existing built-up roofing, gravel ballast and tapered-roof insulation and the provision of a two-ply modified bitumen roofing system. The job also includes the painting of steel-tube columns at the fifth- and sixth-floor column piers, providing infill metal wall panels and galvanized metal-stud framing above the existing shaft louver at the fifth-floor area, and providing fall protection systems, including guardrails along the perimeter parapet caps. The work is expected to be completed by December 2019. Sauer Inc., 740 Thimble Shoals Blvd., Newport News, 23606. DR#17-00695624.



Bid, Proposal Dates

California 10/31 The Port of Long Beach Harbor Dept. is seeking bidders to carry out the third phase of the Pier E Container Yard Intermodal Railyard project. Work includes demolition; earthwork; construction of buildings; 11 container stacking rows, with concrete grade beams to support rail-mounted gantry cranes; a refrigerated-container catwalk structure (reefer racks); and intermodal rail tracks, grading, paving, electrical and utilities. The project is valued at $165 million. Port of Long Beach Harbor Dept., Attn: Eric Paulsen, Project Engineer, 4801 Airport Plaza Dr., Long Beach, 90815. DR#17-00786985.

Arkansas 11/15 The Arkansas Highway and Transportation Dept. is seeking bidders to carry out a highway improvement project. The work entails constructing 3.3 miles of a two-lane section of an ultimately four-lane section of Highway 549, in Benton County. The project will involve laying down an aggregate base course, a cement-stabilized crushed-stone base course, an asphalt-concrete hot-mix surface course and portland-cement concrete pavement. The project is valued at up to $20 million. Arkansas Highway and Transportation Dept., 10324 Interstate 30, Little Rock, 72203. DR#17-00741933.

Much information for Pulse is derived from Dodge Data & Analytics, the premier project information source in the construction industry. For more information on a project that has a Dodge Report (DR) number or for general information on Dodge products and services, call 1-800-393-6343 or visit the website at www.dodgeleadcenter.com