Suffolk Opens Addition to Boston Headquarters With Digital Ribbon Cutting

During a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new three-story addition to its headquarters, Suffolk didn’t actually cut a ribbon. Instead, the Boston-based construction company christened its new 38,000-sq-ft facility with interactive, digital technologies that replaced a physical ribbon and pair of scissors.

The Oct. 26 ceremony was held about 13 months after the firm held a virtual groundbreaking for the facility, during which company officials and city dignitaries used virtual reality headsets to symbolically perform the traditional ritual.

The expansion—which was designed by ENR New England Design Firm of the Year Elkus Manfredi Architects—includes collaborative work spaces, an auditorium, a new employee cafeteria with outdoor seating, expanded fitness and wellness center and a second-floor outdoor terrace. Suffolk will also renovate the interior of its existing building at its headquarters.

The new portion of the facility has an innovation lab to “test and scale” new technologies. Suffolk opened its first of six Smart Labs on Sept. 26 in New York City.

In a press release, Suffolk says the addition in its Boston headquarters will “foster collaboration and innovation among Suffolk employees that will disrupt the industry.”