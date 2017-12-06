Product Snapshot: Asphalt Roller and Drill Driver

Asphalt Roller: Tier 4 Final Engine

The CC1100/CC200 VI asphalt roller offers 42-in. to 47-in drum widths. The front drum can be offset by 2 in. in either direction for better compaction near curbs or other obstacles. The engine is Tier 4 Final-compliant, with either a 37.5-hp engine with a diesel-particulate filter or a 25-hp engine. The machine is only 95 in. long with the ROPS attachment, allowing it to be cross-loaded on a truck flatbed for easier transport. Dynapac Construction Equipment; www.dynapac.com



Compact Drill: Suited for Overhead Work

The M12 FUEL drill driver and hammer drill feature all-metal chucks and brushless motors to improve durability in a compact form factor. Both tools feature a peak torque of 350 in.-lb and a no-load rpm of 1,700 rpm. Designed with overhead work and tight spaces in mind, the tools are only 6.6 in. long and weigh only 2.8 lb each. Also, Milwaukee has introduced an M12 FUEL 1⁄4-in. hex impact driver, which is able to deliver up to 3,300 rpm. Milwaukee Tool Co.; www.milwaukeetool.com



Drill Driver: Integrated Kickback Control

The DDH361 Brute Tough 1⁄2-in. drill driver and HDH361 hammer-drill driver can deliver 885 in.-lb of peak torque and no-load speeds of 1,800 rpm. The hammer-drill driver can deliver up to 27,000 bpm. Weighing 4 lb and 4.25 lb, respectively, both tools feature electronic kickback control to prevent damage to the tool when it begins to bind up. Running on Bosch’s 36V battery platform, it features electronic cell protection to prevent overheating and damage to the battery during demanding applications. Bosch USA; www.bosch.com



Crawler Dozer: Redesigned Undercarriage

The 650M crawler dozer is powered by a 74-hp engine and boasts a drawbar pull of 39,086 lb. The blade has a 52° to 60° variable pitch, with a single control lever for blade lift, angle and tilt. Four blade options are available in widths ranging from 90 in. to 120 in. The under­carriage of the 650L has been redesigned for the 650M with three options available, including a 20-in.-wide track. The hydrostatic drivetrain can automatically adjust track speed as load levels change. The 650M’s cab-forward design and improved sight lines result in better operator visibility compared to earlier models. Case Construction Equipment; www.casece.com



Manufacturers can send information on new products to ENR.products@enr.com.