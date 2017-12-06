Pulse: Project News for the Week of December 11, 2017

Planning

Arizona El Dorado Holdings is planning to develop the Villages at Veneto, comprising 28,000 homes on a 12,300-acre site in Benson. The master-planned community will include a town center with retail and office space, a community park, a clubhouse, a golf course, a hotel and a hospital. The project currently is undergoing environmental review by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for its impact on 51 acres of desert washes. El Dorado Holdings, Attn: Mike Cronin, Project Manager, 8501 N. Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale, 85258. DR#16-00721074.

Idaho Boise Hunter Homes is planning to build the Dry Creek Ranch single-family development, in Boise. The 1,815 homes will be on lots of various sizes, and there will be 85,000 sq ft of commercial space. The structures will take up about 986 acres of the ranch’s 1,414 acres, and the remainder will be left as open space. The project’s value has been estimated at $150 million. Boise Hunter Homes, 1025 S. Bridge Way Place, Eagle, 83616. DR#17-00760286.

Iowa Mid American Energy is planning to upgrade a substation, located at 3750 Water Works Pkwy. in Des Moines. The project involves the installation of a 583-sq-ft power distribution center to upgrade the substation in order to increase reliability and serviceability of the utility grid. The project is valued at between $25 million and $50 million. Mid American Energy, 666 Grand Ave., Des Moines, 50309. DR#17-00832678.

Mississippi Velocys PLC is planning to construct a biorefinery in Natchez. The plant will process forestry residues and waste into jet fuel and diesel. The 100-acre site on River Terminal Road offers proximity to rail, river and road access. The project has been valued at $300 million. Velocys PLC, 2603 Augusta Dr., Houston, 77057. DR#17-00816892.

Nevada The Nevada Dept. of Transportation is planning to repave Interstate 80, from Milepost 69.98 to Milepost 83.26, in Elko County. The project has been valued at $40 million. Nevada Dept. of Transportation, Attn: Kevin Maxwell, Project Manager, 1263 S. Stewart St., Carson City, 89712. DR#12-00400445.

Tennessee Southwest Value Partners and Lincoln Property Co. are planning to develop Nashville Yards, a $1-billion, 4-million-sq-ft mixed-use development in Nashville. The 15-acre site was formerly the headquarters of LifeWay Christian Resources, the publishing arm of the Southern Baptist Convention. Nashville Yards will include 250 apartments, a 23-story hotel, and office and retail space. AEG will build a 4,000-seat music venue, a 600-capacity live entertainment club and a nine-screen movie theater. Gresham, Smith & Partners will provide architecture, interior design, structural engineering and master-planning services. Southwest Value Partners, Attn: Cary Mack, Partner, 12790 El Camino Real, San Diego, 92130. DR#16-00415428.



Bids, Contracts, Proposals

District of Columbia WCS Construction Co. has started to build the City View Apartments at 2850 Douglass Place, S.E. The three-story, 63,230-sq-ft wood-frame building on a concrete podium will have 58 units and one level of below-grade parking. SK&I Architectural Design Group is the designer of the project, which has been valued at $17.3 million. WCS Construction Co., 3303 Stanton Rd., S.E., Washington, 20020. DR#16-00703402.

Nebraska Whiting-Turner Contracting Co. has started constructing a Costco poultry-processing complex, in Fremont. The plant has an 85,000-sq-ft hatchery, a 341,000-sq-ft processing facility and a 32,000-sq-ft feed mill, with 145 ft silos. The project includes public utility improvements, including 3.6 miles of electric service lines, 1.5 miles of water lines, 3.2 miles of gas lines and 4.5 miles for sewerage. The project is value at $280 million. Whiting-Turner Contracting Co., 300 E. Joppa Rd., Baltimore, 21286. DR#16-00492401.

Utah Kier Construction Corp. has started building the Rockpoint Apartments and Clubhouse, in Bluffdale. The five-building complex will consist of four four-story buildings, totaling 242,733 sq ft and containing 251 apartments, plus a 14,500-sq-ft clubhouse. Curtis Miner Architects is the designer of the project, which is valued at $25 million. Kier Construction Corp., 3710 Quincy Ave., Ogden, 84403. DR#17-00735818.



Bid, Proposal Dates

Indiana 12/21 The Hamilton County Board of Commissioners is seeking bidders to carry out an addition and renovation project to the Hamilton County Jail, in Noblesville. The project entails constructing a two-story, 29,322-sq-ft housing pod for 240 beds and converting space in the existing jail into dining space. The project is valued at $11.5 million. Hamilton County Board of Commissioners, Attn: Dan Stevens, Administration Director, 33 N. Ninth St., Noblesville, 46060. DR#17-00591960.

Connecticut 1/10 The City of Stamford is seeking bidders to carry out phase three of the Rogers Inter-District Magnet School project. This phase entails restoration of existing buildings and demolition of an existing three-story structure. Perkins Eastman Architects is the designer of the project, which has been valued at $55 million. City of Stamford, Purchasing Dept., 888 Washington Blvd., Stamford, 06904. DR#17-00534621.



