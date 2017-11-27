GovernmentSafety Health
Workplace Safety

OSHA Again Pushes Back Record-Keeping Rule Deadline

November 27, 2017
Tom Ichniowski
The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration again is extending the compliance date, this time by two weeks, for its rule requiring companies to file annual electronic reports of workplace injuries and illnesses.

OSHA also says it is reviewing the underlying 2016 Improve Tracking of Workplace Injuries and Illnesses regulation and will propose a new rule next year “to reconsider, revise or remove” some provisions.

The latest injury-reporting deadline, which OSHA announced on Nov. 22, is Dec. 15. Earlier this year, the agency had pushed back the date to Dec. 1, from July 1.

The reporting requirement applies to companies with 250 or more workers. It also applies to companies of 20-249 workers in construction and 45 other “high-hazard” industries

The agency also noted that seven states’ OSHA-approved health and safety plans haven’t yet adopted the federal electronic-filing requirement: California, Maryland, Minnesota, South Carolina, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.  There are 22 such OSHA-approved state plans.

On another front, a group of industry organizations, led by the National Association of Home Builders, on Jan. 4 filed a lawsuit in federal district court in Oklahoma City seeking to strike down the reporting regulation.  The organizations contend, among other things, that OSHA doesn’t have the authority to set up an online injury and illness database that would be publicly available.

U.S. District Judge David Russell on July 11, granting a Dept. of  Labor request, issued a stay of the proceedings in the case.

 

