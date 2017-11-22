Keystone XL Pipeline Closer to Build After Neb. PSC Decision

Keystone XL developer TransCanada says it is reviewing the Nebraska Public Service Commission’s 3-2 decision approving an alternative route for the XL pipeline through the state. TransCanada says it is assessing how the decision will impact the cost and schedule of the proposed $8 billion XL line. The PSC approval on Nov. 20 was the last major regulatory hurdle for Keystone XL after President Donald Trump approved the 1,100-mile line. The pipeline is designed to take 830,000 barrels of Canadian and North Dakota crude to southern Nebraska, where it would be routed through an existing Keystone system to Gulf Coast refineries. The PSC approved an alternative route that aligns more with the existing pipeline and impacts fewer miles of wildlife. But the route adds five miles and an additional pumping station. The decision came just days after a 210,000-gallon, or 5,000-barrel, leak from the Keystone line in South Dakota. The PSC said it couldn’t consider that leak in its decision.