CH2M To Repair Naval Stations Damaged by Harvey

Nearly three months after Hurricane Harvey struck Texas, CH2M has been selected to assist with repairs to damage caused by the storm at two Naval air stations. Under a Naval Facilities Engineering Command global contingency multiple-award construction-contract task order, CH2M will work on multiple buildings at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi and Naval Air Station Kingsville. Scope includes roof repairs and replacement and infrastructure and facilities recovery. Further, the company will assess and repair any other incidental, Harvey-related damages, which range from architectural, structural and plumbing to heating, ventilation and fire protection.