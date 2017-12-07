MidAtlanticMid Atlantic Construction News

Maryland Bridge Damaged by Garbage Truck will Take 60 Days to Repair

Md. 355 bridge
After a commercial garbage tuck being towed for repairs struck its superstructure. the Md. 355 bridge over the Monocacy River was closed on Thursday morning. Photo courtesy MDOT SHA
December 7, 2017
Justin Rice
The Md. 355 bridge over the Monocacy River was closed on Wednesday afternoon after a commercial vehicle struck its superstructure.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) said in a press release that the bridge in Frederick County will be closed for up to 60 days while crews repair the damage to assure the safety of the structure.

The Frederick News-Post reported the commercial vehicle that hit the superstructure was a garbage truck being towed for repairs. The story also reports that the bridge has a 14-ft clearance.

“The damaged sections of the bridge will need to be removed and new steel beams fabricated, installed and inspected before the bridge can reopen,” John Concannon, MDOT SHA District 7 engineer, said in the press release. “As the holidays approach, traffic will increase near the malls, so MDOT SHA is expediting repairs to the bridge and will open it as soon as possible.”

The bridge, which was constructed in 1930 and rehabilitated in 1980, accommodates an average of 12,100 vehicles per day.  

Enr-justin-rice
Justin Rice is Editor for ENR MidAtlantic and ENR New England

