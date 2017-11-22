Pakistan, China at Odds Over Key Belt and Road Project Financing

Earlier this month, Pakistani media reported that the country has decided to remove a $14-billion hydroelectricity project, the Diamer Bhasha dam, from the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which is part of the Belt and Road Initiative. Reports out of Islamabad voiced concerns of Muzammil Hussain, chairman of the Water and Power Development Authority, that the Chinese contractor, Gezhouba Water and Power Group Co. Ltd. (CGGC), has imposed extremely tough financing conditions that are not in the best interests of Pakistan.

The Chinese foreign ministry declined to comment on the controversy.

The Indus River—which would be the world’s highest roller compacted concrete dam—is designed to generate 1200 MW of electricity in the first phase, and 4500 MW when it is fully built.

“Chinese conditions for financing the Diamer-Bhasha Dam were not doable and against our interests,” Express Tribune, a leading newspaper in Pakistan, quoted Hussain, Wapda chairman, during a parliamentary. Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi plans to finance the dam from the country’s own resources, Hussain added.

CGGC proposed taking ownership of the project till the dues are paid back, and demanded that Pakistan pledge an existing and operational project as security, Hussain said.

Times of Islamabad, a news agency reported that the prime minister has asked officials to bring the issue of financing the dam before the Council of Common Interest, a constitutional body meant to resolve river water disputes among different provinces of the country. This indicates that financing has not finalized.

Asked about reports coming from Pakistan, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Nov. 17, “I am not aware of the situation mentioned by you.” Geng added, “As far as I know, the CPEC is progressing smoothly for the time being.”

“CPEC follows the principle of extensive consultation. It is conducive to promote connectivity of the two countries and the whole region,” Geng said adding, “I can tell you China Pakistan cooperation is extensive and profound.”

The Diamer Bhasha has been planned on River Indus as a roller compacted concrete (RCC) dam with a maximum height of 270 meters and impounds a reservoir of about 7,500,000 acre feet, with live storage of more than 6,400,000 acre feet. Mean annual discharge of Indus River at the site is 50,000,000 acre-feet (6.2×1010 m3). Once built, the dam is expected to impound 15% of the annual river flow.

The project footprint would cover an area of 110 km2 and extend 100 km upstream of the dam site up to Raikot Bridge on Karakoram Highway which linked Pakistan with China. It will have a diversion tunnel, a diversion canal upstream and downstream cofferdams. The dam will be located in Northern Pakistan, about 315 km upstream of Tarbela Dam, 165 km downstream of the northern areas capital of Gilgit and 40 km downstream of Chilas.

The economic corridor in Pakistan is Beijing’s showcase project and the best advertisement for promoting the Belt and Road Initiative across the globe. It cannot afford to suffer a setback in Pakistan, its next-door neighbor, particularly after another neighbor, Nepal, has walked out of a $2.5-billion hydropower project. Incidentally, Myanmar, also China’s neighbor, scrapped its $3.5 billion Myitsone hydroelectricity project three years back.

Incidentally, it is the same Chinese company, the Gezhouba Group—the builder of the acclaimed Three Gorges project, which has been involved in all three controversial projects in Myanmar, Nepal and Pakistan.

“I don’t think Pakistan would reject a Chinese proposal because it would be a loss of face for Beijing which is bankrolling the entire $60-billion CPEC plan. It is possible that China wants to pull out of this dam project,” a Chinese expert told ENR on condition of anonymity. “China is switching gears and looking more at the rate of return than political considerations in choosing projects under the Belt and Road. In the process, some projects may have to be sacrificed and Daimer Bhasha dam may be one of them,” he said.

Some critics believe the Chinese company was putting tough conditions to force Pakistan to withdraw because the project appears unviable. They say the cost of the project may have risen from the projected $12 billion which was calculated some years back.

Pakistan’s media also quoted the country’s Water Resources Secretary Shumail Khawaja as saying that both the World Bank and Asian Development Bank (ADB) nor China would finance the dam, therefore, the government decided to construct the reservoir from its own resources.

One reason why ADB rejected the loan proposal that it is based on a disputed territory, the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir which is claimed by both India and Pakistan. Beijing may also be worried that besides the low rate of return, the project is giving the entire Belt and Road program a poor image because it is based on a disputed area, an analyst said.

CPEC, a component of Belt and Road, covers 15 energy projects including two hydropower projects worth a total of $22.4 billion. Diamer Bhasha is one of these projects, which are expected to generate a total of 11,11o megawatt of electricity, meant to overcome Pakistan’s chronic power shortages. Power shortages are so severe that the last government of Nawaz Shariff was elected mainly on the promise of solving this problem. Most of the other planned projects are coal based.

Diamer-Bhasha Dam has been under discussions for over 15 years. Efforts were made to launch construction and then given up five times during this period.