Pulse: Project News for the Week of November 27, 2017

Planning

Florida Ed Trehern is planning to develop the LaDolce Vita Condominiums in Orange Beach. The story building will contain 140 units and will include a swimming pool. The project is being designed by Henry H. Norris & Associates. The project is valued at between $25 million and $50 million. Ed Trehern, Owner, 205 Front Beach Rd., Ocean Springs, Miss., 39564. DR#17-00836469.

Maine The Gorham School District is planning a 7,000-sq-ft renovation of Gorham High School. Harriman Associates is the designer of the project. Gorham School District, 75 South St., Gorham, 04038. DR#13-00473300.

Maryland Alexander Co. Inc. is planning to convert the long-defunct Glenn Dale Hospital into a continuing-care retirement community, with between 326 and 375 units. Opened in the early 1930s as a sanatorium for tuberculosis patients, the hospital was shut down more than three decades ago. The 60-acre campus is located at 5201 Glenn Dale Rd. in Glenn Dale. The project is valued at between $25 million and $50 million. Alexander Co. Inc., 345 W. Washington, Madison, Wis. 53713. DR#16-00487195.

Michigan Rock Ventures LLC is planning to build a large mixed-use complex on the vacant, two-acre site at 1206 Woodward Ave., the former site of Hudson’s department store in downtown Detroit. The centerpiece will be a 52-story, 734-ft-tall residential tower with 250 apartments. The entire 1.2-million-sq-ft complex will include a nine-story podium, containing commercial, office, technology, and arts-and-culture spaces; three stories below grade, there will be additional commercial space and 700 parking spaces. SHoP Architects and Hamilton Anderson Associates have been hired to do the design, and Barton Malow Co. has been selected as the general contractor. The project is valued at $775 million. Rock Ventures LLC, 1086 Woodward Ave., Detroit, 48226. DR#13-00449723.

New Mexico The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation is planning to construct the Pojoaque Basin Regional Water System, at the San Ildefonso and Pojoaque pueblos in Santa Fe County. The project’s main features are expected to include primary-source water collection on the Rio Grande—both side-channel surface diversion and subsurface collection options are being considered; a water treatment facility; short-term storage tanks; a water transmission and distribution system, including pipelines, pumping plants and forebay tanks; an optional backup water supply; and electrical power service, including new electrical distribution lines. CDM Smith is the design-build firm. Construction is expected to begin in August 2018 and be completed by December 2021. The project is valued at $91 million. U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, 555 Broadway, N.E., Albuquerque, 87102. DR#16-00625919.

New York Plaxall Inc. is planning to build a large mixed-used development on a 14.7-acre site, known as Anable Basin, in Long Island City, Queens, N.Y. The 5.8-million-sq-ft development will include 4,995 apartments, 335,000 sq ft of production and light-industrial space, and 328,000 sq ft of retail, commercial and arts-and-cultural space. WXY Architecture + Urban Design is the designer of the project, which is valued at $3 billion. Plaxall Inc., 546 46th Ave., Long Island City, 11101. DR#17-00840253.

North Dakota Meridian Energy Group is planning to construct the Meridian Oil Davis Refinery, in Belfield. Located on a 715-acre site at 37th Street, S.W., and 132nd Avenue, the refinery will process 27,500 barrels of Bakken crude oil per day into diesel and jet fuels. Meridian is collaborating with Trailhead Engineering and Vepica USA Inc. on the front-end engineering and design. The project’s value has been estimated at $500 million. Meridian Energy Group, 2070 Business Center Dr., Irvine, Calif. 92612. DR#16-00537025.



Bids, Contracts, Proposals

Georgia The Georgia Dept. of Transportation has awarded a $51.2-million contract to C.W. Matthews Contracting Co. Inc. to carry out a state Route 92 widening and reconstruction project. The job entails 6.9 miles of widening and reconstruction, beginning at Malone Road and extending to Nebo Road in Paulding and Douglas counties, and includes construction of three bridges and approaches. Georgia Dept. of Transportation, 600 W. Peachtree St., N.W., Atlanta, 303038. DR#17-00788579.

Ohio Nicholson Construction Co., a geotechnical contractor, has started carrying out the deep-foundation rehabilitation of the aging Portage Lakes East Reservoir Dam, in Barberton. The earthen embankment dam consists of three separate structures: the 100-ft-long south embankment, the 825-ft-long main embankment and the 175-ft-long north embankment. Impounding 235 acres of water, the embankments are constructed of sand overlying a typically sand foundation. Over time, various performance issues have been identified, including uncontrolled seepage conditions, persistent wet areas and the deterioration of the appurtenant structures. To bring the dam into compliance with FEMA’s safety standards, the project team will construct a deep-foundation system that employs a cutoff wall and a gravity section, using deep soil mixing. The 4-ft-thick soil-mixed cutoff wall will run the length of the dam and reach depths of up to 53 ft. Behind the wall, the contractor will create about 72,000 cu yd of soil-mixed ground to construct a 30- to 40-ft-wide gravity section. A turbidity curtain will be put in the water to separate the rest of the lake from the construction zone. The project is valued at $29.6 million. Nicholson Construction Co., 12 McClane St., Cuddy, Pa. 15031. DR#13-00480219.



Bid, Proposal Dates

California 12/14 The Sacramento Municipal Utilities District is seeking proposals from design-build firms for Upper American River Project roadway improvements. The scope of work includes grading, tree and vegetation removal, some realignment, drainage improvement and culvert replacement, signage, and surfacing in asphalt. Because of the design-build RFP approach, the scope will include final design and all the supporting environmental and permitting documents. The project has been valued at $17.5 million. Sacramento Municipal Utilities District, 4401 Bradshaw Rd., Sacramento, 95817. DR#17-00811245.

Massachusetts 12/19 The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is seeking bidders to carry out a Boston Harbor dredging project. The project consists of dredging approximately 11.7 million cu yd of silt, blue clay, till and weathered rock to deepen and widen the Broad Sound North Channel to 51 ft; deepen and widen the main ship channel to the Conley Terminal, including the turning basin, or MSC Notch, to 47 ft; deepen the President Roads Anchorage; and deepen the lower reserved channel to 47 ft. The dredged material will be placed at the Massachusetts Bay Disposal Site, about 20 miles offshore of Boston Harbor. The project is valued at between $100 million and $250 million. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, 696 Virginia Rd., Concord, 01742. DR#17-00812355.

Kansas 1/9 The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is seeking bidders to carry out levee improvements along the Big Blue River, in Marysville. The project involves the construction of an under-seepage berm for an existing earthen levee; structural modification of existing pump stations and the well structure of an existing gate; installation of new relief wells and modification of an existing floodwall, including drilled shafts and drilled piers. Further, work will include reforestation for habitat mitigation. The project has been valued at between $10 million and $25 million. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Attn: Willie Hodges, 601 E. 12th St., Kansas City, Mo. 64106. DR#17-00726862.



