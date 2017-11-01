Pulse: Project News for the Week of November 6, 2017

Planning

Arizona Lucid Motors is planning to build an electric-automobile manufacturing plant on a 500-acre site in Casa Grande. The project is valued at $700 million. Lucid Motors, Attn: Peter Rawlinson, Chief Technical Officer, 125 Constitution Dr., Menlo Park, Calif. 94025. DR#16-00712966.

Colorado Summit Green Apartments LLC is planning to develop Summit Green Apartments, in Broomfield. The complex will include two five-story apartment buildings, containing 184 units and two three-story townhouse buildings, containing 14 units, an outdoor pool and a clubhouse. Kephart & Associates Architects is the designer and TX Morrow Construction is the general contractor of the project, which has been valued at between $15 million and $25 million. Contact Kephart & Associates Architects. Kephart & Associates Architects, Attn: Paul Campbell, Principal and CEO, 2555 Walnut St., Denver, 80205. DR#16-00674586.

Connecticut The Town of Manchester is planning to renovate the Martin Elementary School. The project is valued at between $10 million and $15 million. Town of Manchester, General Services Dept., 494 Main St., Manchester, 06045. DR#17-00559897.

Illinois Kinzie Real Estate Group and Interstate Partners LLC are planning to develop Watermark at the Grove apartments, in Elgin. The project will comprise six four-story buildings, containing 282 apartments, including a resort-style 4,003-sq-ft clubhouse, fitness facility, theater room and outdoor pool. Amenities will include underground parking and four acres of open space with a dog park. Stephen Perry Smith Architects is the designer, and Carlson Construction is the general contractor. The project is valued at $48 million. Kinzie Real Estate Group, Attn: Steven Spinell, President, 212 W. Kinzie St., Chicago, 60654. DR#15-00648992.

Washington The City of Pasco is planning to develop Osprey Pointe, a 52-acre site on the Columbia River waterfront. The property is available for multifamily, mixed-use residential, office, commercial and light-tech manufacturing uses. The property was formerly a bulk fuel storage and distribution facility, which was decommissioned in the 1990s and environmentally remediated. The project has been valued at between $10 million and $50 million. City of Pasco, Community Services Office, 525 N. Third Ave., Pasco, 99301. DR#17-00732041.



Bids, Contracts, Proposals

Florida Ranger Construction Industries Inc. has started a road-resurfacing project in Palm Beach County. The project will entail milling and resurfacing, signing and pavement markings, and traffic-monitoring sites along state road 80 (U.S. 98/U.S. 441), 14.8 miles east of the railroad to County Road 880 (East Canal Street South). The project’s value has been estimated at $14.1 million. Ranger Construction Industries Inc., 101 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 33411. DR#17-00662260.

Tennessee The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has awarded a $240-million firm-fixed-price contract to AECOM Energy & Construction Inc. to carry out the Chickamauga Lock Chamber replacement in Chattanooga. The project team will construct an on-site batch plant; excavate 9,900 cu yd of rock; demolish 3,600 cu yd of existing, heavily reinforced-concrete spillway; install 43 reinforced-concrete drilled shafts, which are about 54 to 74 in. in dia; and place dental concrete and 19,315 sq yd of rock-foundation preparations for placement of 285,068 cu yd of concrete in the construction of monoliths for the new, 600-ft-long lock, including 6,936 tons of deformed steel bars. Also, the project includes installation of a chamber grout curtain, miter gates sections and culvert valves; and drilling, installation and water-tightness grouting and testing of 16 vertical 52-strand post-tensioned anchors averaging 177 ft in length. AECOM Energy & Construction Inc., 6200 S. Quebec St., Greenwood Village, Colo. 80111. DR#17-00704684.



Bid, Proposal Dates

Texas 11/16 The City of Houston is seeking bidders to carry out a waterline improvement project. The project involves the installation of 80,000 ft of 108-in.-dia waterline, which will provide up to 96 million gallons per day to the city and 269 mgd to local water authorities. Lockwood Andrews & Newnam Inc. is the designer of project, which is valued at $28.7 million. City of Houston Dept. of Public Works, 611 Walker St., Houston, 77002. DR#15-00466145.

North Carolina 11/28 Union County is requesting qualifications from architectural firms to design the Southwest Regional Library, a 35,000-sq-ft building in Waxhaw. Union County, 500 N. Main St., Monroe, 28112. DR#16-00686537.

Pennsylvania 12/7 The Pennsylvania Dept. of Transportation is seeking bidders to replace an existing railroad swing-truss bridge over the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia with a pedestrian-scale swing-truss bridge. Further, the project team will rehabilitate the existing approaches and center pier, install a new mechanical system and construct a control house to swing the bridge. The new bridge will connect the Grays Ferry Crescent Trail on the east side of the Schuylkill River to the Bartram’s Mile Trail on the west side. The project is valued at between $10 million and $12 million. Pennsylvania Dept. of Transportation, 7000 Geerdes Blvd., King of Prussia, 19406. DR#17-00821118.

Much information for Pulse is derived from Dodge Data & Analytics, the premier project information source in the construction industry. For more information on a project that has a Dodge Report (DR) number or for general information on Dodge products and services, call 1-800-393-6343 or visit the website at www.dodgeleadcenter.com.