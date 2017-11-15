Power & Industrial

Energy Projects Receive Boost From China During Trump's Asia Trip

November 15, 2017
Pam Radtke Russell
KEYWORDS LNG Terminal / Power Construction / US-China Relations
Reprints
No Comments

Two big energy deals account for more than half the $250 billion in trade agreements with China that President Trump announced during his trip to Asia in early November: in West Virginia, $83.7 billion in shale-gas development and chemical manufacturing and, in Alaska, $43 billion to develop a pipeline and facility to export liquefied natural gas to China. But both agreements, like most of the others signed or witnessed by the president during the trip, are nonbinding.

West Virginia said planning is underway for China-related projects focused on power generation, chemical manufacturing and under­ground storage of natural gas. The projects are expected to be built in phases over the next 20 years, a state agency said.

The Alaska agreement would include Chinese support of a gas treatment plant on Alaska’s North Slope, an 800-mile pipeline to the coast and a liquefaction plant to export LNG. ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobil and Shell abandoned the project last year. Alaska Gov. Bill Walker (I) said most of the LNG would go to China. China also signed agreements with Cheniere Energy and Delfin for LNG from the Gulf Coast.

Officials also announced a five-year agreement for Caterpillar Inc. to supply mining equipment to China.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Engineering News-Record

Recent Articles by Pam Radtke Russell

New Physical Model Helps Louisiana Coastal Planning

Puerto Rico Grid Restoration Plagued by Historic Problems, New Challenges

Pamela-russell

Senior Editor Pam Radtke Russell is a New Orleans-based journalist with more than a decade covering energy and environmental issues for ENR, CQ Roll Call in Washington D.C. and the Times-Picayune in New Orleans. She was part of the Times-Picayune team that worked from Baton Rouge after Hurricane Katrina and was awarded two Pulitzer Prizes for journalism in 2006 for public service and breaking news.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Post a comment to this article