Construction Scores Major Wins in Off-Year Ballot

Construction and infrastructure-related measures fared quite well at the polls on November 7, in an off-year election that also saw infrastructure-supporting Democrats elected governor in Virginia and New Jersey.

A proposal to build a new airport terminal in Kansas City as a public-private partnership headed to victory by a comfortable margin, culminating the $1 billion project’s six-month evolution from an unsolicited no-bid proposal to a hotly competitive bidding battle among the nation’s leading construction players. The contract was awarded in September to a consortium led by Clark Construction. Designs for the new terminal are still being finalized, and no date has been set for construction to begin.

Denver voters likewise strongly supported their first general obligation bond measure since 2007. The eight-part bond package totals $937 million, nearly half of which will go toward transportation projects around the city. Other programs slated for funding include $151.6 million for parks and recreation centers, $116 million for cultural facilities and $77 million for safety projects.

Two-thirds of Dallas voters also supported a 10-part, $1.05 billion bond package that covers street and transportation improvements, new parks, libraries and other public facilities, and in Charlotte, N.C., and surrounding Mecklenburg County, nearly 75% of voters in endorsed a $922-million school bond issue that will support 28 new construction and renovation projects over the next five years that will result in 1,250 new or renovated classrooms for more than 20,000 children.

Climate change figured prominently in a successful campaign to win Miami voters’ approval of a $400-million bond program that will be used in part for a variety of stormwater infrastructure upgrades, including storm drains, flood pumps and sea walls. Other bond funded projects include affordable housing, parks and cultural facilities and road improvements.

Cleveland-area voters approve a $227-million bond issue to fund repairs and expansions to more than 50 buildings at eleven locations operated by Cuyahoga Community College.

At the state level, Maine voters approved issuing $105 million in bonds for transportation infrastructure projects, most of which will be directed for construction and repair of highways and bridges across the state. It was the second consecutive victory for transportation funding in Maine, as voters approved a $100-million measure last year.

Related to ballot initiatives, New Jersey voters approved an initiative that would allow the state to borrow $125 million to upgrade and expand public libraries, the first in 18 years, and they endorsed a constitutional amendment that will prevent lawmakers from diverting funds awarded for damage to natural resources from being diverted from environmental cleanup and restoration projects to other state uses.

Now set to direct that spending and other state infrastructure investment is newly-elected Democrat Phil Murphy, who easily defeated Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno, in a race seen as a referendum against unpopular Gov. Chris Christie, who served two terms and could not run again. Murphy has promised to build the Gateway Tunnel between Newark and New York City and to push state support for clean energy, particularly offshore wind power, which Christie opposed and blocked. Guadagno did support offshore wind in her campaign.

In Virginia, Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam (D) won a contentious and closely watched governor’s race, outpolling his GOP opponent Ed Gillespie by 8% in the lone southern state won by Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.

Media reports say neither candidate aired significant detail on transportation issues, but Northam's infrastructure investment pledges include improvements at Norfolk's port, adding tolled express lanes to Interstates 95 and 395, and support for two natural gas pipelines through southern Virginia if they win regulatory approval. According to The Washington Post, he opposes offshore drililng and favors a dedicated source of funding for the beleaguered Metro transit system in the state's Washington, D.C. area suburbs, although he supports an "overhaul" of the agency before more funds are provided.

But as of Wednesday AM, there was no final tally on the fate of Denver's green roof measure that would require buildings of 25,000 sq ft or more to install gardens and solar panels on their rooftops, up to 60% of that space for the largest buildings.

Although some structures could be exempt, real estate interests opposed the measure backed by large contributions. It had a slight lead of 52% at ENR story posting time, however, according to a local media report.