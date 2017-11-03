Fluor’s “One-10-Times” Metric: Turning Innovation into Implementation

Innovation is the latest buzzword across the engineering and construction industry. Organizations are devoting millions of dollars toward developing new ideas to improve project execution—and with good reason: by most measures construction productivity has not improved for decades, and may even be in decline.

With such a sense of urgency around innovation, how do companies prioritize ideas and funding to ensure solutions are sustainable and solve pressing needs?

Fluor has developed a crystal clear metric — “One 10 Times” — that serves as the foundation of its innovation efforts. For an innovation to receive company backing, the submitter must demonstrate that is suitable for implementation on at least 10 different projects. Part of an idea submitter’s responsibility is to obtain sponsorship from various stakeholders within the company, particularly project leaders, prior to presenting the innovation to Fluor’s innovation review board.

The simplicity of the metric makes it easy to communicate internally and externally when talking about innovation. With this metric as a guiding principle, innovation efforts are prioritized on sustainability, client benefit and engagement.

Making Innovation Stick

Our favorite “I” word is not innovation. It is, instead, implementation. Research from Fiatech, a non-profit industry consortium, in conjunction with Arizona State University and Kansas University, highlights the difficulty of implementing project execution changes. When trying to implement a change, only 19% of owners were successful in implementing the change on 10 or more projects. Consider how many resources are wasted as projects revert to the status quo.

All ideas proposed for implementation at Fluor are examined through the “One-10-Times” lens to prioritize our resources. Demonstration of this level of potential indicates that a solution can drive true value.

Our teams must focus on turning innovative ideas into repeatable solutions. When employees come to Fluor’s innovation team with an idea, the first questions are, “How does this solution improve project execution and the client’s capital efficiency? Will it improve safety performance in the field, reduce quantities to be installed, eliminate potential rework or improve certainty in delivering the project? And the next question is, “How many other projects would benefit from this innovation?”

Employees developing ideas are challenged and empowered to reach across the globe to find champions and supporters. Ideas under development are tracked on the company intranet, providing all employees with visibility into what ideas are in the pipeline. The dashboard also includes a list of projects that have implemented the solutions and what levels of success were achieved.

Client Benefit

Ideas that address our clients’ most pressing needs are given priority, but rather than inferring what our clients’ most pressing needs are, client partners are given the opportunity to pose challenge statements directly to employees at Fluor’s annual Innovation Unwrapped event, which takes place every autumn. Three years in, this annual innovation incubator draws nearly 400 employee applicants for its 40 available seats. Employees want to be engaged in moving the engineering and construction industry forward.

Participants are divided into teams, and each team is given a unique challenge. Challenges span markets, including the pharmaceutical, mining, chemicals and oil and gas sectors. The benefit of this approach is two-fold:

Employees—the idea generators—better understand which problems permeate across multiple industries and can directly target solutions to clients’ top priorities.

Solutions that solve the client’s challenges, can be implemented across market sectors and also meet the “One-10-Times” threshold receive funding for further development.

Engagement

Teams diverse in thought and background develop the most effective ideas, which is why Innovation Unwrapped brings together a cross-section of employees from across the globe, and from all disciplines and experience levels. All facets of the company are engaged.

When you combine a newly graduated engineer from Asia Pacific, a 40-year vice president from Europe and a mid-career human resources representative from North America, the future they imagine can brim with possibilities.

But while Fluor uses its Innovation Unwrapped program as a key way to engage its employee base, there are numerous other ways to advance innovative ideas inside the company. To support an inclusive approach, which helps ideas to be more quickly embraced and implemented across the company, Fluor also has established an internal infrastructure to let employees to use to easily submit ideas for funding consideration. The only minimum requirement for consideration of an idea is that the idea’s champion has a passion for innovation.

Idea generation and implementation are not successful if they are limited to one research and development center or isolated inside the technology division. For innovations to be implemented and sustained they must have ownership and engagement from across the organization. As part of the funding process, idea submitters demonstrate that the approach has the backing from leadership and influencers across the organization—from business line leadership to the ultimate end users. That way, when a solution is funded through the innovation program, there is global support behind that idea and people ready to champion and use it.

This type of engagement has enabled the successful development and rollout of solutions that range from safety solutions, to paperless project execution, to remote visual inspections that virtually connect field inspectors and project teams.

With simple and easily understood metrics like “One 10 Times” companies can successfully prioritize innovation efforts, ensure company-wide engagement and improve the development and implementation of truly game-changing solutions for the industry.

Jason Kraynek is Vice President for Business Transformation & Innovation at Fluor