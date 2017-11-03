Dodge Construction Outlook Predicts Rising Starts in 2018

U.S. construction starts are expected to climb slightly in 2018, according to the 2018 Dodge Construction Outlook. A 3% rise to $765 billion is expected, following a similarly modest 4% boost to $746 billion estimated for 2017. The forecast was released at Dodge Data & Analytics’ Dodge Outlook Executive Conference held in Chicago on Nov. 2.

“The U.S. construction industry has moved into a mature stage of expansion,” says Robert Murray, chief economist for Dodge Data & Analytics. “After rising 11% to 13% per year from 2012 through 2015, total construction starts advanced a more subdued 5% in 2016.”

The forecast predicts a 9% rise in single family housing, based on the expectation of continued job growth as well as older millennials, now in their 30s, entering the housing market. In multifamily housing, an 8% drop is expected; the market will see a decrease for the second year in a row following an all time high of $95.2 billion in 2016. Murray attributes the downward trend to demographic shifts as well as changes in bank lending regulations.

In the commercial sector, a growth of 2% is expected, a second year of modest increase following a 21% spike in this area of the market in 2016. Buoyed by the rise in e-commerce, the demand for warehouses is expected to continue to increase as store and hotel construction decline.

Institutional building experienced a 14% boost in 2017 largely due to large transportation terminal construction at major airports in New York City, Los Angeles and Orlando, as well as the $1.6 billion Penn-Farley Train Hall Redevelopment in New York. In 2018, growth is expected to slow to 3%, which educational facilities seeing an uptick of 11% to $60.3 billion. Murray also cites “gains for schools and healthcare facilities” as the cause for growth.

Manufacturing plant construction declined in 2015 and 2016 after surging in 2014 due to construction of energy plants. After petrochemical plants provided a robust 27% jump in 2017, construction is expected to decline 1% in 2018 to $25.1 billion.

Public works grew only 1% in 2017 and will see a slight bump to 3% in 2018. Reconstruction efforts following Hurricanes Harvey and Irma will account for part of the increase. Murray adds, “the specifics of a $1 trillion infrastructure program by the Trump Administration have yet to materialize, so activity continues to hover around basically the plateau for construction starts reached a couple of years ago.”

The sector that will see the largest drop in 2018 is electric utilities and gas plants, which will drop 13% to $28 billion, falling for the third year in a row after the staggering 128% boost in 2015 took the total to $57.4 billion.

Overall, the outlook for 2018 is cautiously positive. “There are several positive factors which suggest that the construction expansion has further room to proceed,” Murray says.