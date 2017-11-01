Va. Awards Major Design-Build Contract to Improve I-64

The Virginia Dept. of Transportation has awarded a $409.6-million contract for improvements to I-64 in Chesapeake to the Tarrytown, N.Y.-based joint venture of Ganite Construction, Parsons and Corman Construction. The project, the agency’s largest design-build award for infrastructure not involving a public-private partnership, includes construction of a three-lane bridge to parallel the existing four-lane High Rise Bridge, a 45-year-old bascule structure that currently carries 73,000 vehicles a day over the southern branch of the Elizabeth River. In addition, an eight-mile corridor of I-64 will be widened to six from four lanes to accommodate a new high- occupancy toll lane in each direction. Plans call for the new structure to provide 100 ft of clearance for marine traffic. The existing 65-ft-high bridge will remain in service to carry three lanes of westbound I-64 traffic until funds are available for a full replacement. The project is scheduled for completion in 2021.