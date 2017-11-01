Team Converting Old Naval Air Station to Smart-City Test Site

The old Naval Air Station in South Weymouth, Mass., may soon emerge as a testing ground for smart-city technologies and sustainable development. In late October, GE and LStar Ventures—development partners of the 1,550-acre Union Point site, south of Boston—announced a plan to install experimental technologies in street lights, power equipment and other urban fixtures as build-out begins this month. Engineering firm Arup is partnering with LStar. Deb Frodl, GE global executive director, says GE is “using the latest design and technology concepts, giving GE an unparalleled opportunity to shape the future of smart, sustainable, resilient development.” In addition to residential expansion of 850 existing housing units, LStar plans to develop 10 million sq ft of commercial space.