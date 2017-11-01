Oakland Raiders Break Ground in Las Vegas for New Stadium

A $1.9-billion football stadium for the relocating Oakland Raiders will break ground in Las Vegas on Nov. 13, as the joint venture between general contractors Mortenson and McCarthy Building Cos. solidifies its construction team and overcomes early obstacles. Paul Dudzinski of McCarthy Building Cos. has been named project manager, according to the contractor. In early September, the Clark County Commission unanimously approved permits, waivers and design reviews for the 65,000-seat facility. The completion goal is the start of the 2020 season. Other recently overcome challenges included getting Federal Aviation Administration approval, since the site is near McCarran Airport, and confronting an underground box channel.