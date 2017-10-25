Primavera Technology and Marketing Team Leaves Home

Management

A team of eight veterans of Oracle’s Engineering and Construction Global Business Unit have jumped ship and landed at the digital project delivery platform service, Aconex. The late July exodus, which was announced in a press release by Aconex on Oct. 25, was led by Garrett Harley, who had been the Oracle’s director of engineering and construction strategy for the unit for more than five years. The group was created to market and coordinate development and integration of Oracle’s enterprise project management and scheduling system, Primavera, which Oracle acquired in 2008. Harley, who started with Primavera in 1997 after a brief stint as a Bechtel project controls engineer, came to Oracle as part of that acquisition. Harley now will serve as Aconex’s vice president of strategic accounts for the building sector. He brings with him seven former coworkers from Oracle whose new titles align them with sales, marketing and accounts management. They include Guy Barlow, who now is Aconex’s global commercial director, Krista Lambert, senior product marketing manager, Matt Miller, regional sales manager, Jabin Higgins, professional sales consultant, Jared Swartz, inside sales representative, Jeff Russell, account executive, and Nicholas Haddad, account executive. “These are folks that I have worked with for years, and keeping those teams together was important,” Harley said. Harley says he and the others were ready for a change and were drawn to Aconex’s “Connected Cost” initiative, which launched in April 2017 as an addition to Aconex’s project management platform. He says Connected Cost is part of a broader set of linkages between functions the company envisions to extend its cloud-based, collaborative, centralized platform of services for project scheduling and management, back into the financing and design phase, and forward through operations and maintenance and beyond. “The way it feels here, we have people and teams who understand the industry’s problems and can translate that and put it into a platform where it is deployable,” Harley says. Aconex was founded in Australia in 2000. “They wanted to create an online exchange for concrete,” Harley says. “What grew out of that was a technology platform where you can connect all the trades and partners.” Aconex is listed on the Australia Secrities Exchange under the ticker symbol (ACX). It now claims to have more than 70,000 user organizations in 70 countries. Part of its business strategy is to give subscribers the ability to create project networks with unlimited numbers of users at no additional cost. “A lot of companies start off thinking for a project they will contain it to “X” number of user accounts. But as soon as you start going down the supply chain and all the subcontractors and vendors you need to touch, it tends to blossom to be much bigger than you originally intended. Our business model is unlimited,” Harley says.