Nashville Mayor Pushes Major Transit Plan for Downtown

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry (D) has unveiled a $5.2-billion transportation proposal that calls for building a new transit system and downtown tunnel for Tennessee’s capital city by 2032. To be funded in part by a city sales and business tax package that will go before voters in May 2018, the mayor’s plan calls for constructing a $3-billion light-rail transit network totaling nearly 26 miles. A nearly two-mile tunnel, projected to cost $936 million, would be shared with a light-rail line and expanded bus system. The plan also envisions funding from federal grants, bonds and fare revenues.