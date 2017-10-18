Chicago Developer Proposes 76-Story Tower in Church Lot
JDL Development has filed a zoning application with the city of Chicago for a 76-story tower, a 45-story tower and a nine-story shopping center, all sited on the former Holy Name Cathedral parking lot in the Streeterville neighborhood. The One Chicago Square development would include up to 914 high-rise apartments, 200,000 sq ft of retail and 45,000 sq ft of office space. According to JDL President Jim Letchinger, the taller tower would feature two mass dampers.