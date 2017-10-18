2017Texas & Louisiana Construction ProjectsTexas FeaturesBest ProjectsTexas-Louisiana
Residential/Hospitality Award of Merit: Pinnacle Bank Place

Pinnacle Bank Place

The residential component on the top four floors of this $22-million mixed-use project features 130 luxury apartments. At street level, the development also includes 25,064 gross sq ft of retail.

Photo by Garrison Gaudens

October 18, 2017
Fort Worth
Award of Merit

Owner: Lancaster Corridor Redevelopment LLC
Lead Design Firm: JHP Architecture/Urban Design
General Contractor: Jordan Foster Construction
Civil/Structural Engineer: Jaster-Quintanilla Dallas LLP
MEP Engineer: Summit Consultants Inc.
Land Planner: Continental Real Estate Inc.
Interior Designer: Moore Design Group

This $22-million mixed-use project adds medium-income rental housing to the redeveloping downtown area of Fort Worth. The residential component on the top four floors features 130 luxury apartments. There is also 25,064 gross sq ft of retail at street level.

While excavating the building pad for moisture conditioning, the project team determined after soils testing that 3 ft of soil had to be removed, water conditioned and replaced before the foundation could be placed. Teams also had to contend with record-breaking rainfall that delayed work by 30 days.


