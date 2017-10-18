Residential/Hospitality Award of Merit: Pinnacle Bank Place

Pinnacle Bank Place

Fort Worth

Award of Merit

Owner: Lancaster Corridor Redevelopment LLC

Lead Design Firm: JHP Architecture/Urban Design

General Contractor: Jordan Foster Construction

Civil/Structural Engineer: Jaster-Quintanilla Dallas LLP

MEP Engineer: Summit Consultants Inc.

Land Planner: Continental Real Estate Inc.

Interior Designer: Moore Design Group

This $22-million mixed-use project adds medium-income rental housing to the redeveloping downtown area of Fort Worth. The residential component on the top four floors features 130 luxury apartments. There is also 25,064 gross sq ft of retail at street level.

While excavating the building pad for moisture conditioning, the project team determined after soils testing that 3 ft of soil had to be removed, water conditioned and replaced before the foundation could be placed. Teams also had to contend with record-breaking rainfall that delayed work by 30 days.



