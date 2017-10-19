IM Residential/Hospitality Award of Merit, Excellence in Safety Award of Merit: Inn at 500

Inn at 500

Boise

Award of Merit

Owner: Obie Hospitality

Lead Design Firm/Civil & MEP Engineer: CSHQA

General Contractor: Engineered Structures Inc. (ESI)

Structural Engineer: Axiom PLLC

Subcontractors: Mountain States Roofing Inc.; M-L Masonry Inc.; Mandan Structures LLC; The Bledsoe Group; D&A Glass Co.; Treasure Valley Fire Protection Inc.; Buss Mechanical Services Inc.; BSR Ventures LLC; Rocky Mountain Electric Inc.; Mountain States Roofing Inc.

The six-story, 89,000-sq-ft boutique hotel features beautifully appointed public rooms with an abundance of natural light. Common areas include a spacious lobby with local art, a street-level restaurant and a second-level patio with 180-degree views. All 112 guest rooms have a fireplace and a butler’s pantry for faster room service. The hallways feature hand-blown glass fixtures.

ESI was meticulous about safety, especially because a power line was situated just a foot beyond the external scaffolding. To keep workers from inadvertently touching it, crews placed fabric along the outside of the scaffolding. The space was so tight that materials had to be hand-loaded from inside the building. But the extra effort was worth it. The project’s recordable incident rate and lost-time accident rate were both zero.



