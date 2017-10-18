Residential/Hospitality Award of Merit: Houston Marriott Marquis Hotel
Houston Marriott Marquis Hotel
Houston
Award of Merit
Owner: RIDA Development
Lead Design Firm: Morris & Associates
General Contractor: Balfour Beatty/Welbro, a Joint Venture
Civil Engineer: Garzabury LLC
Structural Engineer: Ensight Haynes Whalney Inc.
MEP Engineer: Blum Consulting Engineers
Electrical: Walker Engineering Inc.
The Houston Marriott Marquis Hotel opened on Dec. 26, 2016, just before Super Bowl LI festivities began. Amenities at the $350-million, 1.2-million-sq-ft hotel include two restaurants and a sixth-floor amenity deck overlooking Discovery Green Park and the hotel’s Texas-shaped lazy river.
Crews installed more than 20,000 individual lighting fixtures, including grand ballroom chandeliers. To help offset traffic congestion in and around the tight jobsite located in an urban setting, the team developed a delivery schedule to coordinate incoming shipments of materials and a “hold schedule” of non-critical shipments that kept some items off site until evening hours for later installation.
Related Article: Diverse Projects Named Region’s Best