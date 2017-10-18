Residential/Hospitality Award of Merit: Houston Marriott Marquis Hotel

Houston Marriott Marquis Hotel

Houston

Award of Merit

Owner: RIDA Development

Lead Design Firm: Morris & Associates

General Contractor: Balfour Beatty/Welbro, a Joint Venture

Civil Engineer: Garzabury LLC

Structural Engineer: Ensight Haynes Whalney Inc.

MEP Engineer: Blum Consulting Engineers

Electrical: Walker Engineering Inc.

The Houston Marriott Marquis Hotel opened on Dec. 26, 2016, just before Super Bowl LI festivities began. Amenities at the $350-million, 1.2-million-sq-ft hotel include two restaurants and a sixth-floor amenity deck overlooking Discovery Green Park and the hotel’s Texas-shaped lazy river.

Crews installed more than 20,000 individual lighting fixtures, including grand ballroom chandeliers. To help offset traffic congestion in and around the tight jobsite located in an urban setting, the team developed a delivery schedule to coordinate incoming shipments of materials and a “hold schedule” of non-critical shipments that kept some items off site until evening hours for later installation.



Related Article: Diverse Projects Named Region’s Best