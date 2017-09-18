Ingenuity On Display Across the Region

ENR New York’s 2017 Best Projects range from the tallest of towers and deepest tunnels in Manhattan to smaller projects in the two states that are critical to communities for boosting local economies and expanding services for taxpayers. Along the way, design and construction team participants set new standards in the use of technology, sustainability and safety practices.

Judges selected 31 projects for awards, with 18 cited as Best Projects and 13 earning awards of merit. The Second Avenue Subway, Phase 1, New York City’s first new subway line in more than 50 years, was chosen by the judges this year as the region’s top project for meeting key challenges and setting new standards in innovation and design (see story, p. 15).

Our panel of industry judges reviewed each project to select the 2017 winners among eligible projects that were completed last year. Judges took into account factors such as safety, innovation, quality of design and project challenges.

The ENR New York panel of judges this year included James Mooney, head of environment, health and safety at Lendlease; Delia Shumway, director of projects at New Line Structures; Anthony Attanasio, executive director of the New Jersey Utility & Transportation Contractors Association; Christopher Mills, executive vice president of Plaza Construction; Denise Berger, assistant chief engineer in operations and engineering for the Port Authority of NY & NJ; Andrew Hollweck, senior vice president of the New York Building Congress; Donal O’Sullivan, president and CEO of Navillus Contracting; and Howard Rowland, president of EW Howell Construction Group.

Sullivan says he was impressed with the Arthur Ashe stadium retractable roof project (see write-up, p. 56). “The design of the roof structure was ingenious and provided a much needed solution for the owner,” he says. “Aesthetically it blends remarkably with its surroundings in Flushing Meadow Park.”

All in all, the Port Authority’s Berger says judging “was a great experience.”