Residential/Hospitality Award of Merit: 432 Park Avenue

432 Park Avenue

New York City

Award of Merit

Project Owner/Developer: Macklowe Properties/CIM Group

General Contractor/Construction Manager: Lendlease (US) Construction LMB Inc.

Lead Design Firm: Rafael Vinoly Architects PC

Structural Engineer: WSP | Parsons Brinckerhoff

MEP Engineer: WSP | Parsons Brinckerhoff

Executive Architect: SLCE Architects LLP

At 1,396 ft, 432 Park Avenue is the tallest residential building in the Western Hemisphere, according to its project team.

The 96-story tower features more than 30,000 sq ft of amenities, including a 75-ft-long indoor swimming pool, in addition to its 106 residences. Car and truck lifts can access the below-grade garage and loading dock. There is also one service elevator, four passenger elevators and four retail and amenity elevators.

A fully engineered, proprietary protection system was implemented during the superstructure phase, which the submitter says is the first of its kind in a New York City reinforced-concrete project. It consisted of a self-climbing form at the entire perimeter with three levels of trailing forms.

Full-height netting was also used at all perimeter windows involving threaded cast-in inserts. The building also contains a pendulum tuned mass damper—a two-unit system hanging lower masses from structural steel beams on steel cables connected to an upper mass that is supported from the floor slab on articulating struts.

The project was cited for its safety record by the Building Trades Employers’ Association.



Back to Ingenuity On Display Across the Region