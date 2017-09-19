Office/Retail/Mixed Use & Excellence in Safety Best Project and Award of MeritPrinceton Pike Site Development

Princeton Pike Site Development

Lawrenceville, N.J.

Best Project & Award of Merit

Project Owner/Developer: Bristol-Myers Squibb

General Contractor/Construction Manager: Torcon Inc.

Lead Design Firm: Gensler

Civil Engineer: Van Note Harvey Associates PC

MEP Engineer: AKF Engineers

The 650,000-sq-ft Bristol-Myers Squibb Princeton Pike project sought to achieve LEED Gold certification by putting in place several unique design solutions that include a central ice storage plant, a supply air grid that allows for the lowest horsepower fan operation for each of its four buildings, charging stations, a roof-mounted photovoltaic array system, a daylight harvesting control system for LED light fixtures and groundwater collection for the cooling tower.

The buildings, with open plan offices and technologically advanced meeting rooms, are connected by a four-story atrium that has a central space acting as the seating area for the cafeteria as well as a gathering space for events. The atrium is also equipped with a cost-effective and energy-efficient radiant floor system used for both heating and cooling.

The design and construction team implemented a project safety program and employed a full-time, onsite safety manager who was responsible for all subcontractors.

The approach was recognized by the OSHA Voluntary Protection Program, which rated the project and team as a star-level participant.



Back to Ingenuity On Display Across the Region