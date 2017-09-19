Higher Education/Research Award of Merit: Roy and Diana Vagelos Education Center

Roy and Diana Vagelos Education Center - Columbia University Medical Center

New York City

Award of Merit

Project Owner/Developer: Columbia University

General Contractor/Construction Manager: Sciame Construction LLC

Lead Design Firm: Diller Scofidio + Renfro

Structural Engineer: Leslie E. Robertson Associates (LERA)

Civil Engineer: Thornton Tomasetti, Weidlinger Transportation Practice

MEP Engineer: Jaros Baum & Bolles (JB&B)

Owner’s Representative: Group PMX

Executive Architect: Gensler

The Roy and Diana Vagelos Education Center is a state-of-the-art medical and graduate education building designed and constructed to support Columbia University’s progressive medical education program.

The 15-story, 100,000-sq-ft tower is designed to promote a collaborative, team-based learning and teaching environment. The building will contain a 13,300-sq-ft space dedicated to a medical simulation program, which will allow vendors and manufacturers to have their equipment tested by industry professionals.

The southern part of the building features a vertical campus, called the Cascade, which contains interconnected study and event spaces and a multipurpose auditorium. The Cascade structure comprises a sequence of cantilevered concrete slabs connected by walls and stepped slabs that are supported by a pair of exposed concrete columns.

The project raised the bar for medical simulation program space, says the submitter. Features include fiber optic interconnectivity wired for high-fidelity sound and video and networked to allow for broadcasting or playback to the building’s auditorium, debriefing spaces or individual iPads.



