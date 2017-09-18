Water/Environment Best Project: NC-CM03, Newtown Creek WWTP upgrade

NC-CM03, Newtown Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant Upgrade

Brooklyn

BEST PROJECT

Key Players

Project Owner/Developer: New York City Dept. of Environmental Protection

General Contractor/Construction Manager: CB&I/Michael Baker International/Gannett Fleming JV

The Newtown Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant in Brooklyn is the largest of 14 wastewater treatment plants owned and operated by the New York City Dept. of Environmental Protection. The final phase of a 15-year, $5-billion facility expansion and upgrade to curb discharges into the East River under a federal consent decree involved construction of a central residuals building and sludge loading dock, renovation of the South Battery and Control building and decommissioning of the treatment plant’s East River loading dock.

Four major construction contracts with 12 prime contractors were completed while the facility remained in continuous operation. The team used 4D building information modeling to perform “what if” analyses to improve chances of meeting completion dates and to allow the construction management team to identify any problems that needed corrective action.

The project also included construction of eight, 140-ft-high, egg-shaped anaerobic digesters, while a quarter-mile of waterfront was turned into a nature walk open to the public. The upgrade exceeds requirements of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency consent order by removing 92% of sediment and grit from treated wastewater while minimizing odor.

The team finished the project ahead of schedule and $2 million under budget, it says.



Back to Ingenuity On Display Across the Region