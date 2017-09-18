Airport/Transit Award of Merit: MTA, Long Island Rail Road Reconfiguration of Johnson Ave

MTA, Long Island Rail Road Reconfiguration of Johnson Avenue Yard

Queens, N.Y.

Award of Merit

Project Owner/Developer: MTA – Long Island Rail Road

General Contractor: Picone/Schavione II

Construction Manager: Gannett Fleming Engineers and Architects PC

Lead Design Firm: Stantec

MEP Engineer: GG Engineering

The $27-million Johnson Avenue Yard Reconfiguration design-build project is part of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority-Long Island Rail Road’s $301-million Jamaica capacity improvements, Phase I project. The work included realignment of 5,500 ft of track; construction of a relieving platform, track support and retaining wall systems; and strengthening of the nearby Sutphin Boulevard Bridge.

The project’s goal was to ensure smooth service for years to come at Jamaica Station, which serves more than 200,000 daily passengers and is the hub for the Port Authority AirTrain, a shuttle service to John F. Kennedy International Airport.

To keep the trains running, the yard could not be shut down, except for a very short window, and the space was extremely limited.

Construction took place in seven 48-hour weekends and one 28-day period of constant work in order to avoid prolonged inconvenience to commuters.

Despite the added challenge of working in an active train yard, the project team had no reportable incidents and a zero lost time rate.



